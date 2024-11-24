Turkey projects development in renewable energy capacity in 2024

(MENAFN) Turkey is increasing the share of in its overall installed capacity daily, with 2024 projected to hit a record year for total capacity development, Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar stated on Friday.



Bayraktar, talking at the one-day Istanbul Energy Forum arranged by Anadolu under the auspices of the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry, said that Turkey is now able to meet the power requirements of all households in the nation via wind and solar energy.



“By 2035, we aim to quadruple our current wind and solar installed capacity,” he also noted.



In the previous month, Bayraktar stated that Turkey targets to extend its wind and solar capacity to 120,000 megawatts by 2035, which is going to require roughly USD80 billion in funding.



Bayraktar further highlighted Turkey’s dedication to growing local energy collaboration, saying that the nation would keep working on projects participating to the energy security of both Turkey as well as the neighboring area.



Ankara is strictly emphasizing to boost global oil and natural gas pipelines, as well as power and natural gas transmission lines with its surroundings, he further noted.

