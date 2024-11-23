More Than 280,000T Of Agricultural Products Shipped As Part Of Grain From Ukraine Initiative - PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the course of the Grain from Ukraine humanitarian program, the company has raised more than USD 290 million to purchase more than 280,000 tons of Ukrainian agricultural products for countries in need.

This was announced at the opening of the 3rd International on Food Security Grain from Ukraine by the Prime of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The humanitarian program Grain from Ukraine, initiated by the President of Ukraine, is a vivid example of effective goodwill and solidarity of the world to help people. Over USD 290 million in donor funds have been raised as a result of the two previous summits. Over the course of the program, together with our partners, we have sent more than 280,000 tons of agricultural products to 12 countries in dire need,” Shmyhal said.

He thanked all the countries that have joined and contributed, as well as those who plan to do so.

Ukraine alreadys 71.4M tonnes of grain, oilseed crops

The Prime Minister reminded that during the full-scale war, Ukrainian farmers have already harvested their third crop.

“More than 53 million tons of grains and legumes have already been harvested, and the harvest is still ongoing. This will be enough for domestic needs and for export,” emphasized Shmyhal.

According to him, in the first 10 months of this year, more agricultural products were exported than in the whole of 2023. Ukrainian goods are consumed by more than 400 million people in more than 100 countries. At the same time, Ukraine has the potential and capabilities to double the volume of agricultural exports and provide food to 600 million people around the world, the Prime Minister emphasized.

USA at OSCE: Like Stalin, Putin attacking Ukraine's

As reported, Grain from Ukraine is a Ukrainian humanitarian initiative launched by President Volodymyr Zelensky on November 26, 2022. It has brought together several dozen countries and international organizations to help countries suffering from food shortages. The initiative consists of direct purchases of Ukrainian grain by developed countries and its transportation to countries facing famine. The process is coordinated by the UN World Food Program.