Deputy Chair Of Kuwait Olympic Cmte Sheikh Mubarak Lauds Gulf Weeks' Festival
11/23/2024 3:02:56 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Nov 23 (KUNA) -- The deputy chair of the Kuwait Olympic Committee sheikh Mubarak Faisal Al-Nawaf Al-Sabah said on Saturday that the Gulf weeks' activities coinciding with the 45th GCC summit mirror the genuine Gulf identity.
Sheikh Mubarak in a press release, issued by the Olympic Committee marking launch of the Gulf Weeks' events, affirmed that the joint GCC march is substantially backed upon instructions by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the crown prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and the sagacious government.
The GCC leaders' guidelines in this respect aim to bolster inter-GCC merger and unity, said Sheikh Mubarak who also thanked Minister of Information, Minister of Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi for the invitation to partake in the festivities' inauguration.
He also lauded the efforts by the GCC Secretary General Jassem Al-Budaiwi and organizers of the Gulf activities. (end)
fsa
