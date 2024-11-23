Modi's BJP Wins In Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Loses In Jharkhand

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Nov 23 (KUNA) -- India's Mahayuti alliance, led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of Prime Narendra Modi, won the Legislative Assembly in Maharashtra on Saturday while it lost in Jharkhand to the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led India alliance.

Data from the Election Commission of India showed that the BJP bagged 132 out of 288 seats while its allies Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena got 57 seats and Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Party secured 41 seats giving the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance an impressive mandate.

The INDIA alliance's Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) won 20 seats, Indian National Congress 16 seats, Nationalist Congress Party of Sharadchandra Pawar got 10 seats. Other minor parties and independents got the remaining seats. Assembly Elections in Maharashtra to all the 288 seats was held on November 20.

When results of mineral rich eastern Indian state of Jharkhand, where Elections to 81-seat Assembly took place on 13th and 20th of November, the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha which is part of Congress-led INDIA alliance managed to win 34 seats, while Congress won 16 seats, and Rashtriya Janata Dal bagged four seats. The opposition BJP of Modi got 21 seats while others have won six seats.

In two other state Assembly elections held last month, Modi's right wing alliance was defeated in Jammu and Kashmir as it secured 29 out of 90 seats while BJP-led National Democratic Alliance came back to power winning 48 out of 90 seats in Haryana Assembly Elections. (end)

atk









MENAFN23112024000071011013ID1108918626