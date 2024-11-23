24Th National Olive Festival To Support Small Farmers, Promote Local Agriculture

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The of is intensifying its efforts to support small farmers and rural women by providing them with valuable marketing opportunities through the 24th National Olive Festival and Rural Products Exhibition, of Agriculture Khaled Huneifat said on Saturday.

During a visit to oversee preparations, Huneifat stressed that the festival serves as a vital to highlight rural products and Jordanian olive oil.

The event will be held from November 28 to December 7 at the Mecca Mall Hall, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Huneifat urged the festival organisers to facilitate the participation of farmers, noting that their involvement is key to the event's success. He also stressed the importance of stringent quality control, announcing that inspection teams, in cooperation with the Jordan Food and Drug Administration, will test olive oil throughout the festival to ensure only verified products are showcased.

In addition to promoting local agriculture, the festival will feature a national fundraising campaign for Palestine and Lebanon, in partnership with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO), the minister added.