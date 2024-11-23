The Panama Canal's First Hybrid Tugboat Will Be Operational In 2025

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The Panama Canal

launched the tugboat

Isla Barro Colorado, the first of a fleet of ten new hybrid units ordered by Astilleros Armón from the Spanish company Astilleros Armón.

According to the statement, the tugboat is 28.90 meters long and 14 meters wide and due to its design it allows it to perform complex maneuvers with greater precision.

This tugboat stands out for its hybrid propulsion system, which includes 445 kilowatt batteries, achieving superior efficiency and a significant reduction in emissions.







These features are in line with the Canal's environmental sustainability goals, which seek to minimize its environmental impact and optimize fuel consumption in its operations.

The tug, which will be operational in mid-2025, has 2,331 kilowatt engines each and a bollard pull of 80 tons. It also has a FIFI1 fire extinguishing system and unattended machinery, prioritizing safety in all its operations.

Armón Shipyards, based in Spain, between 2011 and 2015, the company manufactured 14 tugboats that are part of the Canal's floating equipment.