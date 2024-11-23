UN: Israel Blocked Two-Thirds Of Aid From Reaching Gaza Last Week
Amman, Nov 23 (Petra) -- Israeli forces blocked two-thirds of 129 various operations to deliver humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip last week, said UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric.
Friday evening that the Palestinian people in Gaza needed proper accommodation to protect them from rain and cold as winter sets in, adding that the United Nations and partners were trying to quickly deliver tents to the war-ravaged enclave.
He pointed to the displacement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians and their rapidly increasing needs, with failure to meet them, especially due to the Israeli siege of northern Gaza.
