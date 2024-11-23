Schengen Visa: Travellers To Europe Could Visit Two More Countries From Jan 2025 Check Details

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Romania and Bulgaria are likely to become full members of the Schengen Area by January 2025, reported Economic Times quoting Hungarian officials. This development is set to take place after years of partial inclusion, with the two Balkan countries joining the European Union in 2007 but not gaining full access to the Schengen Area until March 2023.

While border checks were removed for air and maritime travel, land borders remained restricted due to concerns over illegal migration, primarily from Austria , which had blocked their entry into the zone.

After recent discussions in Budapest between Austria, Bulgaria, Hungary, and Romania's interior ministers, Austria has decided to lift its opposition. This will open the door for a final decision on the matter by EU interior ministers in December 2024.

The Schengen area consists of 29 European countries (of which 25 are EU states): Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Estonia, Greece, Spain, France, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Hungary, Malta, Netherlands, Austria, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia, Finland and Sweden, along with Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland.



Hungarian Minister Confirms

The two countries are now“one step closer” to full membership, and a significant step will be the deployment of at least 100 border guards to the border between Bulgaria and Turkey, confirmed Hungarian Interior Minister Sándor Pintér.

This agreement marks a turning point in the Schengen expansion process. EU officials, including Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, welcomed the development, stating that Romania and Bulgaria now“fully belong” to the Schengen Area. Johansson expressed her satisfaction with the progress, describing it as a step toward full freedom for the citizens of both countries.