(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Nov 23 (KUNA) -- At least 120 Palestinians fell martyrs and 205 others were wounded in seven massacres committed by Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip over the past two days, Gaza authorities said on Saturday.

The death toll since October 7, 2023 has risen to 44,167 martyrs and 104,473 injuries, they added.

Palestinian medical teams have retrieved bodies of 23 martyrs who lost their lives due to continued Israeli occupation bombing in Gaza.

Since November 5, more than 2,300 Palestinians were killed and went mission by Israeli military operation launched on northern Gaza, Palestinian civil defense said.

Israeli occupation army has been imposing its siege on north of Gaza for the 47th day, preventing medical and food assistance delivery, and cutting off contact. (end)

