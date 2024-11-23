SME To IPO Workshop By Tajurba Empowers Indian Entrepreneurs To Scale And Innovate

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India, 22nd Nov 2024 - In a Landmark event designed for Indian entrepreneurs, over 150 SME attended the SME to IPO, hosted by Tajurba Business Network, a founded by business veteran Suresh Mansharmani & Uma Mansharmani to help Indian SMEs scale and innovate. The full-day, intensive aimed at equipping entrepreneurs with tools and tactics to scale and innovate their businesses.



The workshop was led by Suresh Mansharmani, whose laurels include the coveted Presidential Award presented by Dr. Shankar Dayal Sharma, making him an icon in business circles. As the only business coaches in India who can boast that he has taken his company public, Suresh Mansharmani discussed SME Exchange Listing for IPO. The attendees were walked through the process of meeting compliance requirements and attracting the interest of investors to ensure a successful listing.



Another highlight of the workshop was an insightful session on where Lead Generation Strategies which would equip owners with practical techniques to develop a consistent and high-quality sales pipeline for guaranteeed sustained business growth were taught to attendees. One attendee said, " This was all I needed. The practical insights to overcome debt traps and implement OKR to create efficient systems shared by the host, Suresh Mansharmani were pure gold.".



The workshop successfully offered participants actionable insights across several critical areas relating to OKR Implementation. Participants had expressed how the training gave them the knowledge about aligning all their efforts towards measurable goals and meeting their dream of establishing a billion dollar business and launching their IPO.



On the occasion, Suresh Mansharmani, Founder of Tajurba Business Network said "In the year 1995, I had gone for an IPO with subscription oversubscribed by 300 times. Although that business met an unfateful ending, I learnt a great deal about business and used the experience to build an empire again. This workshop is a manifestation of my dream to help young Indian entrepreneurs not repeat the mistakes I made. Our vision is to help 500 SMEs in India to get their own IPO. It was a moment of pride to see so many people share my vision that an IPO is not a far fetched dream for Indian SMEs."



This is not being completed here; Tajurba is contemplating holding another event that would see it continue to reach more SMEs with the guidance and business insights from professionals in similar events in the near future.

