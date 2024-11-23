'Bangalore, Lifeless Concrete Jungle And Rude,' Says Haryana Woman Netizens Ask, 'Compared To Gurgaon?'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A woman from Haryana, who has been living in Bengaluru for the past four years, recently took to Reddit to express her views about the city.

In her detailed post, she described Bengaluru as“overrated” and its people as“rude,” adding that much of the city felt like a“lifeless concrete jungle.”

Also Read: Reddit down for thousands of users worldwide amid technical issues: Here's what happened

In a post on Reddit, the user wrote,“During my stay in Varthur, I often felt that Bangalore was overrated. Although it is marketed as a tech hub, my experience was limited to its proximity to the tech park. The area lacked proper roads, infrastructure, amenities, and-most importantly for me-culture. It felt non-existent. People were rude, disconnected from each other, and the place resembled a lifeless concrete jungle-more like a concrete immigrant asylum.”

"Fast forward to today, I now live in Padmanabhanagar, which is probably deep in the heart of Bengaluru towards south west. It's a place where someone like me, a "North" techie would least expect to venture, because there is no point living there unless you are a localite, tech parks are far away from that place, but I shifted to complete WFH now," the post added.

Also Read: Happy feet: Dance prodigy Barkat Arora wows netizens with swift moves | Watch viral video

“The South Indian culture we often see on TV or read about in books is very much alive here. My husband was born and brought up here, so he knows the entire block we live in, and he has introduced me already to everyone lol. The people here seem educated and come from well-to-do families, they are culturally rooted - yet they seem progressive. Many of their children are pursuing master's degrees in the US or working in some tech companies or non-tech in Bangalore. I'm amazed at how different the cultures and vibes can be within the same city. When I lived in Varthur, I never imagined Bangalore could be so beautiful and welcoming. Now that I'm here, I feel incredibly lucky, and I don't ever want to leave this place. I want to explore the city more and more,” added the user.