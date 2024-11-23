Emirates Boosts Services Between Madagascar And Seychelles With Fifth Weekly Flight

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dubai: Emirates has announced a fifth weekly flight on its Dubai – Antananarivo (Madagascar) route, starting 13 December 2024 for a period of four weeks to meet demand from holidaymakers during the busy period. The additional weekly flight on Fridays will provide more capacity from the world's fourth largest island nation to more than 1,800 seats in each direction per week and will support seasonal demand for travel.

Following the success of the launch of services to Madagascar in September, Emirates' increase of capacity on its Dubai/Seychelles/ Antananarivo route will help the airline to meet market demand and allow customers to enjoy greater flexibility, choice, and connectivity.

The temporary boost to capacity during the four-week period will complement Emirates' services on two flights, utilising Emirates' Boeing 777-300ER aircraft and offering 360 seats on each flight, across First Class and Business Class in addition to Economy Class.



Nationals of Seychelles have the convenience of visa-free travel to Dubai, making it a popular destination for holidays and short stopovers.



