Why Nvidia Is Dragging AI Chip Stocks Down Today

(MENAFN- Baystreet) When Nvidia (NVDA) posted quarterly results after markets closed yesterday, shares initially closed down by over 4%. Today, shares may trade slightly lower while suppliers in the artificial intelligence may fare worse.

Nvidia reported an EPS of $0.81 on revenue of $35.08 billion, up by 93.6% Y/Y. Data center revenue topped $30.8 billion, up by 112% Y/Y. In Q4/2025, the company expects to generate $37.5 billion in revenue.

In the gaming sector, sales topped $3.3 billion, up by 15% Y/Y. Investors should expect revenue to increase in 2025. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) said that it would not release a next-generation GPU in the high-end market. Instead, it will target the mid-tier PC gaming sector.

Nvidia is an attractive stock to continue holding. The firm posted a blowout quarter but speculative traders expected more.

In the AI chip sector, AMD earns a neutral rating. Its AI-related chip sales do not have the same momentum that Nvidia enjoys. Intel (INTC), which has the Gaudi AI server, is a budget AI server solution that may have lower margins.

Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) and Arm Holdings (ARM) get a neutral rating, too.

Cautious investors should continue to be wary of holding Super Micro Computers (SMCI). It hired an auditor but needs to work quickly to file its annual and quarterly reports. Without those reports, the exchange will delist its stock.

