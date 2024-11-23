Galushchenko Discusses Nuclear Safety In Ukraine With Indian Representative At IAEA Meeting

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian German Galushchenko held discussions on nuclear and radiation safety in Ukraine with Shambhu Kumaran, India's Permanent Representative to the UN offices in Vienna and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The meeting took place in Vienna during a session of the IAEA Board of Governors, Ukrinform reports, citing the Ukrainian Energy .

"The parties discussed the need to ensure the safety and security of nuclear facilities in Ukraine and emphasized the importance of taking all measures to prevent a potential nuclear incident," the ministry stated.

Galushchenko focused on the threats to nuclear and radiation safety posed by Russian attacks on substations that are critical to the operation of Ukrainian nuclear power plants, since attacks on substations have the same impact as an emergency shutdown of a nuclear power plant.

Kumaran acknowledged these concerns and reaffirmed India's support for IAEA missions in Ukraine, which are focused on monitoring and addressing nuclear and radiation safety threats.

