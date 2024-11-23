3-2-1 Qatar Olympic And Sports Museum Temporarily Adjusts Access For Legends El Clásico

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: For the Legends El Clásico game being held at Khalif International Stadium, the 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum announced that temporary changes in its timings and access for November 27 and 28.

On Wedneday, November 27, the Museum will be open from 2pm to 7pm with access given to only those visitors who have pre-booked museum ticket to enter. The entry will be via Gate F, it added on its social media.

Meanwhile on the following day, which is the match day, the museum will be accessible before and after the match exclusively to Legends El Clásico ticket holders.



The Museum is currently holding 'The Race is On ' exhibition that commemorates Qatar's motorsport history and marks a new era for Formula 1 in the country. The exhibition is on view until April 1, 2025, at the QOSMs E8 Exhibition Gallery, timed to coincide with the 2024 Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix from November 29 until December 1 and the 2025 Qatar International Rally on February 1-2, 2025.