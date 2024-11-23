Genocide Of Ukrainians Prepared By Russian Leadership Long Before Full-Scale Invasion Budanov

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that Russia's current military-political leadership had been systematically preparing for the genocide of Ukrainians long before the start of the full-scale invasion.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported on the page of the Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR).

Budanov explained that the preparations for the genocide of the Ukrainian people before the invasion included the creation of execution lists, mobile crematoria, and plans for mass burials.

Speaking at the forum, Budanov noted that in an article by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, p"Russia's Genocidal Practices in Ukraine: From the Holodomor to the Russo-Ukrainian War," published in July 2021, the Kremlin leader once again denied the Ukrainian nation's right to exist.

“Russia's propaganda, its leadership, top officials, and the entire state apparatus, blessed by their leader, repeatedly called for the destruction of Ukrainians,” Budanov reminded.

The chief of Ukraine's defense intelligence emphasized that widespread Ukrainophobia had penetrated all levels of Russian society.

“The genocide of Ukrainians is not only a state policy of Russia but also a mandatory societal belief imposed from above,” Budanov stated.

Before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russian invaders had been instructed on the placement of mass graves, he noted.

“The execution lists were to include Ukrainian language, literature, and history teachers; ATO veterans; journalists; scientists; writers; clergy of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine and other denominations supporting Ukraine; public and political figures; and heads of government and local authorities,” Budanov said.

He added that these maniacal instructions and directives were systematically implemented in different regions of Ukraine invaded by the Russian forces.

“We witnessed horrific mass crimes against Ukrainian citizens, whose scale became known worldwide. The atrocities committed by the Russian Armed Forces units in Borodianka, Bucha, Hostomel, Izium, Mariupol, and many other Ukrainian settlements demonstrated that these coordinated and systematic actions were based on clear doctrinal principles of Russia's genocidal policy and its military leadership,” Budanov emphasized.

As previously reported, the forum "Russia's Genocidal Practices in Ukraine: From the Holodomor to the Russo-Ukrainian War" took place on November 22, 2024. The forum was attended by Holodomor researchers, historians, public representatives, and international guests.