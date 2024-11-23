Residential Buildings Damaged In Zaporizhzhia Following Russian Nighttime Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Residential and non-residential buildings were damaged in Zaporizhzhia as a result of a nighttime attack by the Russian forces.

This is according to Ivan Fedorov, Chief of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, via Telegram , as reported by Ukrinform.

"Fifteen residential buildings and several non-residential premises were damaged during the enemy's nighttime attack on Zaporizhzhia. Windows and balconies were shattered in four multi-story buildings, while roofs were damaged in eleven private-sector homes in Dniprovskyi district," stated the regional chief.

He added that utility workers are currently inspecting the affected structures.

As previously reported, late in the evening, November 22, the Russian military attacked Zaporizhzhia and its surrounding areas. The airstrikes resulted in the death of a 55-year-old man in Zaporizhzhia district, while an 11-year-old boy was injured in the regional center.