Saturday’S Soccer Games: Schedules And Where To Watch Live
Date
11/23/2024 5:00:34 AM
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The football highlights for this Saturday, November 23, include several exciting matches across various leagues and competitions.
Key fixtures include Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga , Serie A, and the CONMEBOL Sudamericana Final.
Fans can look forward to high-stakes international club competitions, domestic league action, and cup matches.
Premier League
9:30 AM: Leicester City vs. Chelsea, ESPN and Disney+
12:00 PM: Arsenal vs. Nottingham Forest, ESPN and Disney+
12:00 PM: Aston Villa vs. Crystal Palace, ESPN 3 and Disney+
12:00 PM: Everton vs. Brentford, Disney+
12:00 PM: Fulham vs. Wolverhampton, Disney+
12:00 PM: Bournemouth vs. Brighton, Disney+
2:30 PM: Manchester City vs. Tottenham, Disney+
La Liga
10:00 AM: Valencia vs. Real Betis, ESPN 2 and Disney+
12:15 PM: Atlético de Madrid vs. Alavés, ESPN 2 and Disney+
2:30 PM: Las Palmas vs. Mallorca, Disney+
2:30 PM: Girona vs. Espanyol, Disney+
5:00 PM: Celta de Vigo vs. Barcelona, ESPN 4 and Disney+
Bundesliga
11:30 AM: Bayer Leverkusen vs. Heidenheim, Nosso Fuebol, Youtube/@CazeTV and OneFootball
11:30 AM: Borussia Dortmund vs. Freiburg, Youtube/@canalgoatbr and OneFootball
11:30 AM: Stuttgart vs. Bochum, OneFootball
11:30 AM: Hoffenheim vs. RB Leipzig, OneFootball
11:30 AM: Wolfsburg vs. Union Berlin, OneFootball
2:30 PM: Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Werder Bremen, RedeTV, Sportv, Youtube/@canalgoatbr and OneFootball
Serie A
11:00 AM: Hellas Verona vs. Internazionale, ESPN 4 and Disney+
2:00 PM: Milan vs. Juventus, ESPN 4 and Disney+
4:45 PM: Parma vs. Atalanta, Disney+
CONMEBOL Sudamericana Final
5:00 PM: Racing vs. Cruzeiro, SBT, ESPN, Disney+ and Youtube/@SBTSports
Other Notable Matches
2:00 AM: Gimcheon Sangmu vs. FC Seoul, OneFootball (K League)
1:00 PM: RC Lens vs. Olympique de Marseille, Youtube/@CazeTV (Ligue 1)
2:00 PM: Al-Khaleej vs. Al-Hilal, Youtube/@canalgoatbr (Saudi Pro League)
5:45 PM: Benfica vs. Estrela Amadora, NSports and Youtube/@NSPORTS_OFICIAL (Taça de Portugal)
7:30 PM: Botafogo vs. Vitória, Premiere (Brasileirão)
9:30 PM: São Paulo vs. Atlético-MG, Sportv and Premiere (Brasileirão)
Where to watch and which games will be broadcast live and online today?
Youtube/@canalgoatbr
11:30 AM: Borussia Dortmund vs. Freiburg (Bundesliga)
2:00 PM: Al-Khaleej vs. Al-Hilal (Saudi Pro League)
2:30 PM: Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Werder Bremen (Bundesliga)
Youtube/@CazeTV
11:30 AM: Bayer Leverkusen vs. Heidenheim (Bundesliga)
1:00 PM: RC Lens vs. Olympique de Marseille (Ligue 1)
OneFootball
Multiple matches across various leagues including K League, Indian Super League, 2.Bundesliga, 3.Liga, Bundesliga, Austrian Bundesliga, Eliteserien, and Ekstraklasa
ESPN and Disney+
Multiple matches across Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, and other leagues
Sportv and Premiere
Selected Brasileirão matches
SBT, ESPN, Disney+ and Youtube/@SBTSports
5:00 PM: Racing vs. Cruzeiro (CONMEBOL Sudamericana Final)
