Saturday’S Soccer Games: Schedules And Where To Watch Live

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The highlights for this Saturday, November 23, include several exciting matches across various leagues and competitions.



Key fixtures include Premier League, La Liga, , Serie A, and the CONMEBOL Sudamericana Final.



Fans can look forward to high-stakes international club competitions, domestic league action, and cup matches.

Premier League







9:30 AM: Leicester City vs. Chelsea, ESPN and Disney+



12:00 PM: Arsenal vs. Nottingham Forest, ESPN and Disney+



12:00 PM: Aston Villa vs. Crystal Palace, ESPN 3 and Disney+



12:00 PM: Everton vs. Brentford, Disney+



12:00 PM: Fulham vs. Wolverhampton, Disney+



12:00 PM: Bournemouth vs. Brighton, Disney+

2:30 PM: Manchester City vs. Tottenham, Disney+







10:00 AM: Valencia vs. Real Betis, ESPN 2 and Disney+



12:15 PM: Atlético de Madrid vs. Alavés, ESPN 2 and Disney+



2:30 PM: Las Palmas vs. Mallorca, Disney+



2:30 PM: Girona vs. Espanyol, Disney+

5:00 PM: Celta de Vigo vs. Barcelona, ESPN 4 and Disney+







11:30 AM: Bayer Leverkusen vs. Heidenheim, Nosso Fuebol, Youtube/@CazeTV and OneFootball



11:30 AM: Borussia Dortmund vs. Freiburg, Youtube/@canalgoatbr and OneFootball



11:30 AM: Stuttgart vs. Bochum, OneFootball



11:30 AM: Hoffenheim vs. RB Leipzig, OneFootball



11:30 AM: Wolfsburg vs. Union Berlin, OneFootball

2:30 PM: Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Werder Bremen, RedeTV, Sportv, Youtube/@canalgoatbr and OneFootball







11:00 AM: Hellas Verona vs. Internazionale, ESPN 4 and Disney+



2:00 PM: Milan vs. Juventus, ESPN 4 and Disney+

4:45 PM: Parma vs. Atalanta, Disney+





5:00 PM: Racing vs. Cruzeiro, SBT, ESPN, Disney+ and Youtube/@SBTSports







2:00 AM: Gimcheon Sangmu vs. FC Seoul, OneFootball (K League)



1:00 PM: RC Lens vs. Olympique de Marseille, Youtube/@CazeTV (Ligue 1)



2:00 PM: Al-Khaleej vs. Al-Hilal, Youtube/@canalgoatbr (Saudi Pro League)



5:45 PM: Benfica vs. Estrela Amadora, NSports and Youtube/@NSPORTS_OFICIAL (Taça de Portugal)



7:30 PM: Botafogo vs. Vitória, Premiere (Brasileirão)

9:30 PM: São Paulo vs. Atlético-MG, Sportv and Premiere (Brasileirão)







5:00 PM: Racing vs. Cruzeiro (CONMEBOL Sudamericana Final)



