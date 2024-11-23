عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Saturday’S Soccer Games: Schedules And Where To Watch Live


11/23/2024 5:00:34 AM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The football highlights for this Saturday, November 23, include several exciting matches across various leagues and competitions.

Key fixtures include Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga , Serie A, and the CONMEBOL Sudamericana Final.

Fans can look forward to high-stakes international club competitions, domestic league action, and cup matches.
Premier League


  • 9:30 AM: Leicester City vs. Chelsea, ESPN and Disney+
  • 12:00 PM: Arsenal vs. Nottingham Forest, ESPN and Disney+
  • 12:00 PM: Aston Villa vs. Crystal Palace, ESPN 3 and Disney+
  • 12:00 PM: Everton vs. Brentford, Disney+
  • 12:00 PM: Fulham vs. Wolverhampton, Disney+
  • 12:00 PM: Bournemouth vs. Brighton, Disney+
  • 2:30 PM: Manchester City vs. Tottenham, Disney+


La Liga

  • 10:00 AM: Valencia vs. Real Betis, ESPN 2 and Disney+
  • 12:15 PM: Atlético de Madrid vs. Alavés, ESPN 2 and Disney+
  • 2:30 PM: Las Palmas vs. Mallorca, Disney+
  • 2:30 PM: Girona vs. Espanyol, Disney+
  • 5:00 PM: Celta de Vigo vs. Barcelona, ESPN 4 and Disney+

Bundesliga

  • 11:30 AM: Bayer Leverkusen vs. Heidenheim, Nosso Fuebol, Youtube/@CazeTV and OneFootball
  • 11:30 AM: Borussia Dortmund vs. Freiburg, Youtube/@canalgoatbr and OneFootball
  • 11:30 AM: Stuttgart vs. Bochum, OneFootball
  • 11:30 AM: Hoffenheim vs. RB Leipzig, OneFootball
  • 11:30 AM: Wolfsburg vs. Union Berlin, OneFootball
  • 2:30 PM: Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Werder Bremen, RedeTV, Sportv, Youtube/@canalgoatbr and OneFootball

Serie A

  • 11:00 AM: Hellas Verona vs. Internazionale, ESPN 4 and Disney+
  • 2:00 PM: Milan vs. Juventus, ESPN 4 and Disney+
  • 4:45 PM: Parma vs. Atalanta, Disney+

CONMEBOL Sudamericana Final

  • 5:00 PM: Racing vs. Cruzeiro, SBT, ESPN, Disney+ and Youtube/@SBTSports

Other Notable Matches

  • 2:00 AM: Gimcheon Sangmu vs. FC Seoul, OneFootball (K League)
  • 1:00 PM: RC Lens vs. Olympique de Marseille, Youtube/@CazeTV (Ligue 1)
  • 2:00 PM: Al-Khaleej vs. Al-Hilal, Youtube/@canalgoatbr (Saudi Pro League)
  • 5:45 PM: Benfica vs. Estrela Amadora, NSports and Youtube/@NSPORTS_OFICIAL (Taça de Portugal)
  • 7:30 PM: Botafogo vs. Vitória, Premiere (Brasileirão)
  • 9:30 PM: São Paulo vs. Atlético-MG, Sportv and Premiere (Brasileirão)

Where to watch and which games will be broadcast live and online today?
Youtube/@canalgoatbr

  • 11:30 AM: Borussia Dortmund vs. Freiburg (Bundesliga)
  • 2:00 PM: Al-Khaleej vs. Al-Hilal (Saudi Pro League)
  • 2:30 PM: Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Werder Bremen (Bundesliga)

Youtube/@CazeTV

  • 11:30 AM: Bayer Leverkusen vs. Heidenheim (Bundesliga)
  • 1:00 PM: RC Lens vs. Olympique de Marseille (Ligue 1)

OneFootball

  • Multiple matches across various leagues including K League, Indian Super League, 2.Bundesliga, 3.Liga, Bundesliga, Austrian Bundesliga, Eliteserien, and Ekstraklasa

ESPN and Disney+

  • Multiple matches across Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, and other leagues

Sportv and Premiere

  • Selected Brasileirão matches

SBT, ESPN, Disney+ and Youtube/@SBTSports

  • 5:00 PM: Racing vs. Cruzeiro (CONMEBOL Sudamericana Final)

Saturday's Soccer Games: Schedules and Where to Watch Live

MENAFN23112024007421016031ID1108917586


The Rio Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search