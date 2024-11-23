Brazilian Court Upholds Conviction of Former Soccer Star in Sexual Assault Case

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Brazilian Supreme Court (STF) has solidified its stance on the imprisonment of former soccer player Robinho. Seven out of nine justices have voted to deny the habeas corpus petition filed by his defense team. This decision effectively maintains Robinho's incarceration for a 2013 sexual assault conviction in Italy.



Justices Alexandre de Moraes and André Mendonça recently added their votes to the majority. They joined five other justices who had previously ruled against Robinho's release. Only one justice, Gilmar Mendes, voted in favor of granting freedom to the ex-athlete.



The virtual court session will conclude on November 26, 2024. Three more justices may still cast their votes before then. However, the current 7-1 majority makes it unlikely that the outcome will change. The final ruling will be confirmed at the end of this period.







Robinho has been serving his sentence at Tremembé Penitentiary 2 in São Paulo state since March 2024. He was convicted of participating in a gang rape in Milan, Italy, in 2013. At that time, Robinho was playing for AC Milan , one of Italy's top soccer clubs.



The case against Robinho began when Italian police placed wiretaps in his car. These recordings provided crucial evidence in the trial. In 2017, an Italian court found Robinho guilty of sexual assault. The conviction was upheld through all levels of appeal in the Italian justice system.

According to court documents, Robinho and five friends sexually assaulted an Albanian woman at a nightclub. While all six men were initially accused, only Robinho and Ricardo Falco were ultimately convicted. The other four left Italy during the investigation and avoided prosecution.



In January 2022, Italy's highest court confirmed the nine-year prison sentence for Robinho. The following month, an international arrest warrant was issued. However, due to the lack of an extradition agreement between Brazil and Italy, Robinho remained in Brazil.



The Brazilian Supreme Court's decision to uphold Robinho's imprisonment marks a significant moment in the case. It demonstrates the court's willingness to enforce foreign convictions, even for high-profile individuals. This ruling may have far-reaching implications for similar cases in the future.







