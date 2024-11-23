Energy ministers encounter in Istanbul to address issues, chances for better tomorrow
(MENAFN) energy ministers encountered Friday in Istanbul to address the issues and chances for a better tomorrow, as well as energy security in the wake of current wars.
The İstanbul Energy Forum, arranged by Anadolu under the auspices of the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources, concentrated on “Common Future, Common Goals” and gathered international energy officials to discuss common issues.
A ministerial gathering was led by Turkey’s Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar.
Geopolitical pressures, supply chain interruptions as well as increasing impacts of climate change have caused weaknesses in the energy markets, stated Bayraktar.
The issues have made nations rethink, reform and innovate, he stated.
"There is an urgent need for sustainable investment in energy infrastructure and emerging technologies," stated Bayraktar, adding "I believe we need to set common goals for our common future to overcome these challenges."
Transition needs include the lasting role of oil and gas while increasing electrification and expanding supply chains to guarantee security, employment as well as economic improvements, he emphasized.
