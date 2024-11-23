Record Asset Management Gmbh And OWI Group PLC Launch Deep Tier Supply Chain Finance (DTSCF) Strategy

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Record Asset Management GmbH (“RAM” or“the Company”), part of Record Group (Record plc) to launch with OWI Group PLC, a global institutional sharia compliant platform, the world's first Deep Tier Sharia-compliant fund with a target of USD 1 billion.

The new fund will be managed by with support from Khalij Group (“Khalij”), an award winning Islamic investment and advisory boutique, authorised and regulated by the FCA. Khalij is headquartered in the UK with a global clientele and footprint.

This innovative fund will draw upon a mix of international investors including family offices and development financial institutions and will be made available for distribution in several European, Asian, and Middle East countries.

The fund's innovative approach will help to bridge the trade finance gap by directing much-needed liquidity to underserved borrowers with high-quality credit and attractive return profiles. The strategy aligns Sharia principles with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, providing a comprehensive solution that expands Islamic financing access for Deeper-Tier suppliers. This approach specifically supports SMEs in Tiers 2, 3, and 4 of global supply chains, driving inclusive growth and resilience in underserved markets.

For further details, please visit

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink