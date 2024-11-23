Shell Appoints Haytham Yehia As CEO Of Shell Lubricants Egypt And GM For Middle East & Central Asia

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Shell has announced the appointment of Haytham Yehia as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Shell Lubricants Egypt, as well as Cluster General Manager for Shell Lubricants in the Middle East and Central Asia. In this new role, Yehia will oversee operations across the region, with a particular focus on Egypt. He brings extensive expertise and a proven track record in driving growth for Shell's lubricants business, having previously doubled growth across 18 markets while leading a diverse team spanning multiple functions and nationalities.

Yehia has built a distinguished career across various sectors, including FMCG, B2B, and commercial lubricants, with deep experience in strategy, marketing, and supply chain management. Known for his visionary leadership and transformative impact, he has played a key role in establishing innovative business models and fostering high-performance teams.

Commenting on his appointment, Yehia said,“It is both a privilege and a personal honor to step into this role, particularly as it allows me to contribute to the growth of Shell Lubricants in a region that includes my home country, Egypt. Egypt is a cornerstone of our regional strategy, and I'm proud to help shape its future in a way that reflects Shell's long-standing commitment to this market. For over a century, Shell has been a key player in Egypt's oil and gas sector, investing in its growth, supporting its energy ambitions, and building strong partnerships that drive progress.”

He continued,“Looking ahead, my focus will be on leveraging Shell's unique resources to deliver unmatched value and solutions for our customers. I am excited to collaborate with my team, our partners, and the wider community to enhance Shell's contributions to Egypt's dynamic market. By investing in innovative solutions, empowering local talent, and ensuring our customers remain at the heart of everything we do, I am confident that we will create lasting impact in both Egypt and the wider region.”

Yehia's appointment underscores Shell's strategic focus on Egypt as a vital market within the Middle East and Central Asia. With Yehia at the helm, Shell Lubricants Egypt is poised to expand its footprint, strengthen local partnerships, and implement sustainable growth initiatives that benefit both the Egyptian market and the broader region.