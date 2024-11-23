Media Statement: Electricity And Energy Committee Received A Briefing On Just Energy Transition

(MENAFN- APO Group)

The Portfolio Committee on Electricity and received a briefing on the Just Energy Transition (JET) Plan and Implementation Plan from the Presidency's Project Management Office and the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy.

It was taken through the different investment portfolios within the plan, including details on the progress and financing secured to date. The plan outlined an investment of approximately R1.5 trillion over five years to support the country's decarbonisation efforts.

The committee raised concerns about the impacts on workers and communities affected by the energy transition, particularly the lessons learned from the Komati power station closure, and the need to ensure a truly just transition. Members of the committee also queried South Africa's continued reliance on coal, export of coal, and the potential role of clean coal technologies.

Members of the committee also questioned whether the transition will jeopardise reliable electricity supply, calling for the JET process to be aligned with and supportive of South Africa's broader industrialisation and economic development objectives. They stressed the need to build local manufacturing and skills capacity to support the renewable energy and green economy value chains.

The department was requested by the committee for regular updates on progress and engagement on the JET implementation. The committee acknowledged the complexity and importance of managing South Africa's energy transition in a just and equitable manner, emphasising the need for continuous engagement and oversight to ensure the JET plan delivers on its objectives.

The committee commended the presenters on the involvement of communities and workers, but it cautioned against using the term "poor" to refer to affected communities. Members of the committee stressed the importance of empowering local institutions and skills development from the grassroots level, rather than relying on externally driven initiatives.

The committee also expressed concerns about the weaponising of climate change legislation by developed countries, which could disadvantage South Africa's economy and trade. It stressed the need to ensure the JET process supports the country's broader industrialisation and economic development goals.

Members of the committee highlighted the need to hear directly from the affected communities. They also proposed a site visit to Mpumalanga to engage with local stakeholders.

