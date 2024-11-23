Tyla Unveils New Single “Tears” For COKE STUDIO™ 2024 Ahead Of Live Performance In Johannesburg

(MENAFN- APO Group)

GRAMMY- winning global superstar Tyla has unveiled her latest track " Tears," created in collaboration with COKE STUDIO ( ). To mark the release of the track, Tyla will perform the song live for the first time during a special performance in her hometown of Johannesburg, South Africa, on December 4th. COKE STUDIO, in collaboration with Spotify, will host an exclusive concert showcasing Tyla's dynamic artistry and sound.

"My music is all about creating connections, sharing culture and influences from all over the world, and I know fans will feel that in 'Tears'. I can't wait to see everyone, including my fans, friends and family, in Johannesburg and share this unforgettable experience together," adds singer/songwriter Tyla.



Concert-goers in Johannesburg will have the opportunity to experience COKE STUDIO through an exclusive fan experience, which will include autographed merchandise tables, product sampling, and prize giveaways. Fans who cannot attend the concert can watch Tyla's debut performance of her COKE STUDIO single via a global livestream.

"As our final COKE STUDIO drop of the year, there's no better way to celebrate an incredible year of music than in Johannesburg with Tyla for her debut performance of the new track. Tyla's vibrant and uplifting sound and global influence perfectly capture the essence of the program, and we're excited for the fans to hear her new COKE STUDIO single, 'Tears',” says Josh Burke, Global Head of Music and Culture Marketing, The Coca-Cola Company.

“Tears” is a heartfelt celebration of the power of emotions and the profound connections they foster between the closest people in our lives. Amidst life's challenges, Tyla reminds us, through her sincere ballad, that sharing our feelings and supporting one another can unite us in remarkable ways.

Starting today, fans worldwide can stream Tyla's COKE STUDIO session music video on YouTube here

( ), and can download the new track on all major music platforms.

The COKE STUDIO 2024 roster of artists was curated, produced and managed in partnership with Universal Music Group for Brands. Spotify AUX has been tapped to connect the brand with artists and their fandoms through a variety of initiatives, including IRL experiences and bringing the Tyla partnership to life around the world.

Fans can learn more information and access all content related to COKE STUDIO by visiting .

