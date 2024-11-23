Regtech Africa To Celebrate 50 Trailblazing Women In Regtech At The WIRE 50 Event On International Women’S Day 2025

(MENAFN- APO Group)

RegTech Africa ( ) is proud to announce the inaugural WIRE 50 Event , a prestigious celebration honouring 50 women driving innovation, leadership, and impact in the fields of regulatory (RegTech), compliance, policy, and related disciplines across Africa and beyond. This event will be part of the International Women's Day (IWD) 2025 celebrations, reflecting the year's IWD theme: "Accelerate Action."

The WIRE 50 (Women in RegTech Excellence) honorees have demonstrated outstanding achievements and commitment to advancing RegTech and empowering women in these critical fields. They are policy advocates, compliance champions, technology innovators, and leaders creating meaningful change within their organisations, communities, and sectors.

The WIRE 50 Event will feature two major highlights:



Launch of the WIRE 50 Magazine: This exclusive publication will showcase the stories, journeys, and achievements of each honoree, offering readers a unique opportunity to learn from these inspiring women. Virtual Celebration Event: A dynamic, interactive virtual gathering will be held to recognise and honour the honorees. This event will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, and conversations exploring the most pressing topics for women in RegTech, including challenges, advancements, and future opportunities.

"RegTech Africa is committed to building a more inclusive and equitable future, where women are recognised for their invaluable contributions to shaping regulatory frameworks and technological innovations," said Cyril Okoroigwe, CEO RegTech Africa. "WIRE 50 is a testament to the incredible accomplishments of these women and aims to inspire the next generation of leaders in RegTech."

Call for Nominations

RegTech Africa invites nominations of exceptional women working in or impacting the RegTech landscape. The nomination process is open to individuals who have made significant contributions to regulation, compliance, technology, policy, and other related areas.

How to Nominate:

Submit your nomination by 20th of December via this link ( ). Nominations must include the full name, role, and contributions of the nominee.



Opportunities for Collaboration and Partnerships

RegTech Africa welcomes partnership and sponsorship opportunities to elevate this initiative and support the growth of women's impact in the industry. Interested organizations, media partners, and individuals can visit the website for more information on collaborating with the WIRE 50 initiative.

About RegTech Africa:



RegTech Africa is a leading pan-African platform dedicated to innovation, collaboration, and leadership in regulatory technology, compliance, and digital transformation. By connecting stakeholders, driving innovation, and promoting regulatory best practices, RegTech Africa empowers individuals and organisations to navigate the complex regulatory landscape effectively.