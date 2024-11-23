The Royal African Society Benefit Gala: Experience A Magical Evening Of Culture & Entertainment

(MENAFN- APO Group)

The Royal African Society (RAS) ( ) Benefit Gala on Friday 22nd November 2024 is set to deliver a spectacular evening of cultural excellence with riveting performances from international superstars.

Experience an unforgettable evening of excellence and exchange in the beautiful Grade II listed building of the Royal Institute of British Architects, located in Central London.

The evening will commence with a cocktail reception co-hosted by Rolling Stone Africa, the All Party Parliamentary Group for Africa, Afreximbank and Africa No Filter.

Dinner follows with an exclusive 3-course dinner curated by Michelin Star restaurateurs of IKOYI

( ) and CHISHURU

( ), plus, a compelling keynote speech by Professor Benedict Oramah, President and Chairman of Afreximbank, award presentation and a live auction managed by ARTSY.

The SILENT AUCTION

( ) is now open for bidding until 23rd November 2024.

Ambassadors, High Commissioners, community leaders, celebrities and influential figures from the world of business, politics, public service, arts, academia and culture, and popular media outlets will congregate to celebrate our achievements and showcase the profound power of African narratives in shaping the Continent's future and how the rest of world perceives and engages with Africa.

Master of Ceremonies, the award-winning comedian, actor and social media star Kenny Ojo

( ) spins a magical evening with headline, global superstar, Laolu Senbanjo

( ), a Nigerian born, Brooklyn based multidisciplinary artist with a wide-spanning background in music and performing arts, visual art, human rights law and activism. Laolu

has ( ) worked with Burna Boy, Serena Williams, Swizz Beatz, Alicia Keys, Bad Bunny and Lupita Nyongo, who have all experienced the adornment of the Sacred Art of the Ori by Laolu. In 2016 Laolu's work was featured on Beyoncé's 2016 Grammy award winning“Lemonade”.and also credited for creative direction.

Laolu has graced the covers of The New York Times, The Fader, Vogue, Vice, CNN and the BBC. His list of collaborations currently includes Llardo, The Recording Academy, Parkwood, Nike, Bvlgari and TED X.

The dancers from Ballet Soul

( ) will be on full display exploring the human soul and the body's capacity for deep physicality.

Influenced by traditional African movement merged with classical ballet, the choreography performed by the dancers is a mixing of rhythm's, one that celebrates the diversity and vibrancy of British and African culture and storytelling.

Founded in 1985, the London School of Samba

( ) performs on stage, festivals, and on television screens across the UK, Europe and around the world. RAS is honoured to have the school perform during the gala ceremony, combining classic songs and samba, to the beat of Mocidade drum patterns. The London School of Samba offers classes, artistic and personal development as well as live entertainment.



Jenny Mitchell will dazzle guests with a poetic recital. Jenny

( ) is currently the Inaugural Poet-in-the-Community at the British Library and has been nominated recently for Best of the Net (2025), won the Ink, Sweat and Tears May 2024 Poetry Competition, the Shooter Poetry Competition in 2023, the Gregory O'Donoghue Prize in 2022 and the Poetry Book Awards in 2021 for her second collection, Map of a Plantation.

The prize-winning debut collection, Her Lost Language, is one of 44 Poetry Books for 2019 (Poetry Wales), and her latest collection, Resurrection of a Black Man, contains three prize-winning poems and is featured on the US podcast Poetry Unbound.

She was Poet-in-Residence at Sussex University in 2024, and Artist in Association at Birkbeck from 2021-22.

About the Royal African Society:

The Royal African Society is a membership organisation dedicated to improving understanding of Africa in the UK and beyond and harnessing the power of the narrative to promote engagement and investment between Africa and the UK across all sectors. The Society uses its flagship cultural events to spotlight Africa's diverse cultures, heritages, and current affairs to the widest possible audience, as well as to demonstrate the vast innovation and talent across the creative industries on the continent.

