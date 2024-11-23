Kuwait's SACGC, US University Sign Mou On Supporting Innovation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Nov 23 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Sabah Al-Ahmad Center for Giftedness and Creativity (SACGC) and University of California, Berkeley signed a memorandum of understanding on developing international cooperation to support creativity and innovation for the benefit of Kuwaitis.

In a statement received by KUNA on Saturday, the center said that the signing took place in the university's Haas School of Business.

The memorandum is part of the center's efforts to boost innovation and business pioneership in Kuwait, said Director General of SACGC Neda Al-Dihani in a press statement, adding that the University of California is one of the top US universities in supporting innovation and AI.

The memorandum also includes organizing joint programs and training courses, as well as launching initiatives on digitalization, education and energy, he noted.

The University of California, Berkeley was established in 1868 and is currently in the tenth place on the QS World University Rankings. The university is known for having over 110 students and teaching staff members who had won a Nobel prize. (end)

