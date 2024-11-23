S-Africa highlights G20 presidency priorities

(MENAFN) South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has committed to using his country’s G20 presidency to advocate strongly for Africa’s development and the interests of the Global South. He made this pledge during the G20 summit in Brazil on Tuesday, following South Africa’s assumption of the G20 presidency from Brazil after the summit held from November 18-19 in Rio de Janeiro.



Ramaphosa thanked Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva for his successful leadership of the G20, and emphasized that South Africa’s presidency marks the first time an African country has taken the lead. He vowed to focus on Africa’s and the Global South’s development priorities, including inclusive economic growth, food security, and artificial intelligence, under the theme of “solidarity, equality, and sustainability.”



He also expressed the importance of global solidarity, particularly for regions like Gaza, Sudan, and Ukraine, where people are facing hardship, and highlighted the urgent need for international action against the worsening m-pox outbreaks in parts of Africa. South Africa has been the sole African member of the G20 until the African Union gained formal membership last year. Ramaphosa noted the significance of the AU's inclusion in the group, which was previously advocated for by former Senegalese President Macky Sall.



Ramaphosa pledged that South Africa will work to ensure no one is left behind during its presidency and commended Brazil and other G20 members for finalizing the G20 Rio de Janeiro Leaders' Declaration, which outlines actions to build a better world, including calls for a ceasefire in Gaza.



