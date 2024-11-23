(MENAFN) Russia's UN Ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, has expressed concern that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky may face challenges due to a potential financial review under the administration of US President-elect Donald Trump. Trump’s approach to Ukraine, which includes a critical stance, could force an unfavorable peace agreement on Kiev in line with his campaign promise to end the conflict.

At a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine, Nebenzia suggested that officials in Kiev might be especially worried about a thorough audit of the foreign aid Ukraine has received. He claimed that much of the aid has been misappropriated by Zelensky and his associates. Reports indicate Ukrainian officials were reportedly alarmed by Trump’s victory, fearing scrutiny of the aid’s use, which has long been marred by corruption.

Trump has previously praised Zelensky, calling him the "greatest salesman" for extracting aid from the current US administration. Corruption remains a persistent issue in Ukraine, with Transparency International ranking the country poorly on its corruption perception index. Despite claims by the Zelensky government of progress in tackling graft, reports and Pentagon officials suggest that corruption continues to undermine Ukraine’s aspirations for EU and NATO membership, with scandals surrounding the Defense Ministry further complicating the situation.



