(MENAFN) Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated on Tuesday that Indian Prime Narendra Modi receives direct and reliable information about the Ukraine conflict due to his close personal relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin. This relationship allows Modi to assess the situation without external propaganda influence, which Peskov described as vital. He emphasized Russia's appreciation for India's efforts in contributing to resolving the conflict, especially as India remains a "great friend."



India has refrained from condemning Russia over the Ukraine war and has opposed Western sanctions, arguing that these measures harm global food and energy security, especially in developing countries. Modi has consistently stated that the conflict cannot be resolved through military means and must be addressed through diplomacy, with India ready to play a role in peace efforts.



Modi has visited both Moscow and Kiev in the past six months, engaging in discussions with Russian and Ukrainian leaders. During his recent trip to Russia for the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Modi reiterated India's commitment to peace and stability, emphasizing regular communication with Moscow on the issue.



Regarding India-Russia relations, Peskov highlighted the rapid growth in bilateral trade, noting a significant increase from $35.3 billion in 2022 to nearly $56.8 billion in 2023, with expectations to surpass $60 billion in 2024. Cooperation continues in sectors like energy, defense, nuclear power, and pharmaceuticals, with India benefiting from advanced Russian technologies at competitive prices.

