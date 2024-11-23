(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Six months before the 80th anniversary of the“victory” in the so called“Great Patriotic War”, the invaders began to form groups of“volunteers” to participate in events in Moscow.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the National Resistance Center.

“In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, local collaborators have begun recruiting“volunteers” to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the victory in Moscow. The anniversary is in May next year, but preparations for the propaganda holiday are in full swing in the Kremlin . The logo and program of the event have already been presented,” the statement said.

Thousands of“volunteers” from different parts of Russia are expected to serve the celebration. Among them are representatives of the so-called“new regions”.

“Delegates” from the pseudo-republics of LPR and DPR, the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia, Kherson region and the temporarily occupied Crimea will be involved in propaganda campaigns dedicated to Russia's 'victory over Nazism'.

“Propaganda is tantamount to a war crime, as is a direct attack on civilian objects. Therefore, anyone who supports the Kremlin's propaganda will be brought to justice,” the National Resistance Center emphasized.

