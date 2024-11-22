Kuwait Urges Subjecting Israel's Nuclear Capabilities To IAEA Safeguards

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, Nov 22 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait called on the international community to apply pressures on the Israel authorities to open their nuclear facilities to monitors of the International Atomic Agency (IAEA) in order to verify meeting the nuclear safeguards.

The international community must shoulder the responsibility for forcing Israel into joining the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), Kuwait Ambassador to Austria Talal Al-Fassam said in a speech a meeting the IAEA Board of Governors on Israel's nuclear capabilities on Friday.

Although all countries of the Middle East joint the NPT and apply the nuclear safeguards, Israel persist in keeping its nuclear activities away from monitoring of the UN nuclear watchdog, said Al-Fassam, also Kuwait's permanent representative to the international organizations in Vienna.

The Israeli occupation authorities adamantly reject any initiatives to enable the IAEA verify the implementation of the comprehensive nuclear safeguards or declare the Middle East a nuclear weapon-free region, he pointed out.

Stressing the need of strengthen the Agency's abilities to exercise its mandate, Al-Fassam demanded the IAEA Board of Governors to keep the issue of Israel's nuclear capabilities on its agendas of the Agency's decision-making bodies. (end)

