Acclaim Autism Announces the Opening of New ABA Therapy Center for Children with Autism in Philadelphia (Brewerytown).

- Jamie Turner

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Philadelphia Acclaim Autism , a trusted leader in providing evidence-based therapeutic services, is proud to announce the opening of its newest Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy center, located at 1410 N 31st St, Philadelphia, PA 19121. This new facility is dedicated to offering high-quality, individualized care for children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in a welcoming and supportive environment.

The state-of-the-art center features sensory-friendly spaces, interactive therapy rooms, and areas designed to encourage skill-building and social interaction. With immediate availability for children under 5 years old, Acclaim Autism is poised to meet the urgent needs of families in the Philadelphia area.

“We are excited to bring our comprehensive ABA therapy services to the heart of Philadelphia,” said Jamie Turner, President of Acclaim Autism.“Our team is committed to helping children with autism achieve meaningful progress in communication, behavior, and social skills, while empowering families with the support and tools they need.”

In addition to one-on-one therapy sessions, Acclaim Autism is proud to announce that after-school social skills groups will be starting soon, with a waitlist now open for interested families. These groups are designed to foster peer interaction and relationship-building in a guided, engaging setting.

Acclaim Autism's offerings include:

-Individualized ABA Therapy: Tailored programs to meet each child's unique needs.

-Parent Training and Support: Helping families reinforce progress at home.

-School Readiness Programs: Preparing young learners for academic and social success.

-Social Skills Groups: Building essential social skills in a supportive, structured environment.

Acclaim Autism's highly trained team of Board Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBAs), Registered Behavior Technicians (RBTs), and therapists work collaboratively with families to create measurable goals and celebrate every milestone achieved.

For more information about Acclaim Autism and its new ABA therapy center, please visit , call 888-805-8206, or email ....

About Acclaim Autism

Acclaim Autism is a leading provider of evidence-based therapies for children with autism and developmental disabilities. With a mission to deliver personalized, high-quality care, Acclaim Autism has been empowering families and fostering meaningful outcomes for children for a number of years now.

