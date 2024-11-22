Fourtwenty Dispensary Of Las Cruces Hosts Grand Opening Celebration Of New Cannabis Consumption Lounge & Cafe On Dec. 28

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Marvina Thomas, founder and CEO of FourTwenty CollectionsLAS CRUCES, NM, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- FourTwenty Collections , an innovative cannabis company founded by entrepreneur Marvina Thomas, announced today grand opening plans for its new cannabis consumption lounge and restaurant, The Lit Café, at 523 E. Idaho Avenue in Las Cruces.Slated for Thursday, Dec. 28, the celebratory event at Fourtwenty Collections Las Cruces is open to the public and includes a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4:20 p.m., an open house until 7 p.m., and an exclusive VIP afterparty from 7 to 9 p.m., with a live DJ, catered food and goody bags for the first 50 guests.Located just two miles from New Mexico State University and featuring a student study area, the dispensary, consumption lounge and cafe are a welcoming space for students and the greater community.According to Thomas, the destination is more than a retail dispensary and is designed as a gathering spot for social and professional activities. The 7,000 sq. ft. venue will host events such as open mic nights, comedy shows, and karaoke. It will also be open for private gatherings and social engagements, including bridal showers, celebrations, and business meetings.The dispensary's interior features murals by local artists, highlighting the creativity and culture of Las Cruces. The outdoor patio area adds to the overall charm of the space.Thomas emphasizes the importance of creating a welcoming community-focused environment.“We are a space where people can connect, learn, and enjoy themselves,” she said. The design and purpose of the lounge reflect Thomas' philosophy of empowerment, with themes that celebrate the cannabis plant's origins and encourage self-confidence and positivity.Since founding FourTwenty Collections in 2016, Thomas has grown the company from a single CBD-infused bar of soap to a brand known for its diverse THC and CBD product offerings and commitment to community well-being through initiatives like Start Living Inc. and Trinity Care Services. FourTwenty Collections of Las Cruces was named Emerging Business of the Year in 2023 and continues to make significant contributions to the Las Cruces and El Paso communities.For more information about FourTwenty Collections, visit or follow @fourtwenty_collections on social media. For information on the grand opening event, call (575) 222-1771.###About FourTwenty Collections Las Cruces:Founded by Marvina Thomas, FourTwenty Collections of Las Cruces is a fully licensed, woman- and minority-owned cannabis company. With a mission to provide herbal products for the“modern god and goddess,” the dispensary, consumption lounge and cafe are open to the public at 523 E. Idaho Avenue in Las Cruces.The larger FourTwenty Collections portfolio also includes FourTwenty Skincare, FourTwenty Fashion and the Goddess Boutique, all headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.FourTwenty Collections gives back to underrepresented communities by donating and partnering with the 501(c)3 nonprofit, Start Living Inc., to help people suffering from mental health issues and substance addiction get the proper treatments and care to recover and successfully reenter society.To learn more, visit fourtwenty-collections ​and follow @fourtwenty_collections on social media.

