War Update: 118 Combat Clashes At Front, Situation Hottest In Pokrovsk, Kurakhove And Vremivka Sectors

The press service of the General Staff of the of Ukraine said this in its situation update on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

“Since the beginning of the day, 118 combat engagements have occurred at the front. The occupiers are most active in the Pokrovsk, Kurakhove and Vremivka sectors. Our defensive forces are successfully thwarting enemy advances, maintaining their positions, and disrupting the Russian military's strategic objectives,” the report says.

During the day, settlements in the Sumy, Chernihiv and Kharkiv regions suffered from the Russian army's terrorist attacks. The occupiers shelled Bleshnia, Oleksandria, Tymofiivka, Turia, Obody, Zhuravka with artillery.

As reported by the General Staff, four air strikes were carried out by enemy forces in the Kursk region today, with four guided aerial bombs dropped. Additionally, Ukrainian soldiers are repelling enemy attacks in this sector, 19 of which have already occurred so far.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy stormed the positions of Ukrainian defenders twice near the town of Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk sector, Russians attempted to advance towards Ukrainian positions in the area of Zelenyi Hai throughout the day. One combat engagement took place there.

The aggressor increased the number of attacks to 12 in the Lyman sector . Combat actions took place near Hrekivka, Novoyehorivka, Makiivka, Torske and Terny. One combat engagement is ongoing. Enemy bombers struck near Ivanivka.

In the Siversk sector , the invaders launched air strikes with guided aerial bombs in the areas of Bilohorivka, Zakitne and Siversk.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled one enemy attack near Stupochki.

In the Toretsk sector, the invaders launched three attacks in the vicinity of Toretsk. Two attacks were successfully repelled, and one battle is still ongoing.

The enemy is currently highly active in the Pokrovsk sector . In the areas of Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Sukhyi Yar, Pustynka, Hryhorivka, Dachanske, Petrivka and Pushkine, there were 29 instances of varying intensity of clashes today. Five combat clashes are currently ongoing in the areas of Myroliubivka, Sukhyi Yar, Petrivka and Pustynka.

In addition, the situation remains tense in the Kurakhove sector. Eleven enemy attacks were repelled near Berestky, Sontsivka, Novodmitrivka, Kurakhove, Katerynivka, Romanivka and Antonivka, and ten more battles are currently underway.

In the Vremivka sector, the aggressor is trying to advance on the positions of Ukrainian defenders in the vicinity of Trudove, Kostiantynopolske, Rozlyv, Rozdolne, Sukhi Yaly and Novodarivka. Fourteen attacks have already been repelled, while nine are still ongoing. The enemy launched air strikes with glide bombs in the areas of Velyka Novosilka and Novyi Komar.

Ukrainian troops repelled three enemy attacks in the Prydniprovskyi sector . Kozatske came under an air strike.

In other sectors, the enemy is conducting air strikes and artillery attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements.

The General Staff emphasized that Ukrainian troops were exerting pressure on the enemy along the entire front line and in the rear.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russian army's combat losses in Ukraine from 24 February 2022 to 22 November 2024 amounted to about 728,300 troops, including 1,050 invaders killed or wounded over the past day.