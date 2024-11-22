Mining Stock Alert - Junior Miner Auric Minerals Corp. (CSE: AUMC) Makes Top Gainer List On Exploration News

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ), a leader in retail investor trading ideas for mining and issues a trading alert for Auric Minerals Corp. (CSE: AUMC ), a mineral exploration company based in Oakville, Ontario and holds options over the Goodeye Property located in British Columbia, Canada.

The stock makes the top gainers list on news today on relatively low volume of over 100,000 shares as of this report. The stock is trading at 1.0000, gaining 0.6000, up 150.00%.

Yesterday on the close Auric Minerals announced the commencement of 2024 exploration work program (the "Program") on its Goodeye Property (the "Property") located in British Columbia, Canada. The field team will mobilize to the Property during this week around November 21, 2024.

Program Description

Prospecting, Mapping, Soil and Rock Sampling, and Geophysical Surveys

The work program will partly cover the following recommended work program in the Technical Report on the Property and targets identified during 2021 exploration work on the Property.

Contact Zone Between Intrusives and the Country Rocks: The 2021 sampling results show the contact zone between Carboniferous (CS) and Sheppard Intrusion (Esg) is more promising in terms of higher silver and gold values. This contact is interpreted as a roof pendent like structure where unit Cs is surrounded by Esg intrusion. Similarly, the contact zone between Esg and Lower Jurassic Elise Formation (LJev) also shows relatively higher silver and gold values. It is therefore recommended that all other contact zones between Esg and the country rocks should be followed up by more prospecting and sampling.

Quartz Veins with Sheppard Creek Intrusion: The 1979 and 2021 sampling results also indicate higher gold values in samples collected from quartz veins within the Sheppard Intrusion which needs a follow up prospecting and sampling.

Structural Targets: Target areas 1 and 2 as marked on Figure 1 present and interesting target zone for further prospecting, mapping and sampling. The area is marked by northwest trending Wanita fault which is an overthrust bringing Carboniferous CS on to Elise Formation and Marron Formation. The Cs is intruded by Esg from all sides making structural triangle bounded to the west by Violin Lake Fault and to the east by Wanita Thrust.

Geophysical Survey Extension: The geophysical survey Grid # 1 shows extension of magnetic features and VLF conductors are extending to the north, east and west. Similarly, the survey Grid #2 has VLF conductors and magnetic anomalies open in all directions. It is recommended to extend both the survey grids.

The field sampling will be a combination of soil and rock chip sampling depending upon the weather conditions and snow cover.

