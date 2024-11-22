Alliance For Period Supplies Champions Groundbreaking Legislation To Support Menstrual Equity

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ask members of to support Good Samaritan legislation

Alliance for Period Supplies works to end period poverty in the U.S.

Proposed bill provides "Good Samaritan" liability protection for companies and nonprofits donating a comprehensive range of period products, including tampons.

- Lacey Gero, Director of RelationsWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Alliance for Period Supplies today announced its full support for the Good Samaritan Menstrual Products Act of 2024 (H.R. 10230) , landmark nonpartisan legislation introduced by Congresswoman Grace Meng (NY-6) that aims to combat period poverty and advance menstrual equity nationwide.The proposed bill provides critical "Good Samaritan" liability protection for manufacturers, distributors, individuals, and nonprofits donating a comprehensive range of period products, including pads, tampons, liners, menstrual cups, and period underwear."This legislation represents a significant step forward in ensuring that all individuals have access to essential menstrual hygiene products with dignity," said Lacey Gero, Director of Government Relations at the Alliance for Period Supplies. "By removing legal barriers to donation, we can dramatically increase the availability of free period products to those most in need."Modeled after existing food donation liability protections, the act will:. Encourage broader donation of period products. Protect donors from potential legal challenges. Support nonprofit organizations serving vulnerable populationsThe Alliance for Period Supplies urges individuals, organizations, and companies to contact their Representatives and advocate for co-sponsorship and passage of this critical legislation.About the Alliance for Period SuppliesThe Alliance for Period Supplies is dedicated to eliminating period poverty and ensuring menstrual equity for all. It is an initiative of the National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN)-a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that leads a nationwide movement aimed at helping individuals and families who struggle to afford material basic needs. Launched in May 2018, with the support of founding sponsor U by Kotex, the Alliance for Period Supplies raises national awareness of period poverty (#periodpoverty) and supports the development and expansion of period supply programs in communities throughout the country. The organization is comprised of more than 145 Allied Members that collect and redistribute menstrual/period supplies in local communities. More information on Alliance for Period Supplies is available at allianceforperiodsupplies, and on Twitter (@PeriodSupplies) and Facebook (facebook/AllianceForPeriodSupplies).

