India To Roll Out Legal Framework For Data Privacy, Boost Tech Collaboration With UK

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 22 (KNN) India is set to introduce a new framework aimed at ensuring data privacy while fostering the free flow of data among trusted partners, Commerce and Piyush Goyal announced on Thursday.

Speaking at the UK-India Business Council's 'UK-India Futures Conference', Goyal emphasised the importance of promoting innovation and in India.

Highlighting potential areas for collaboration, the Minister mentioned that both India and the UK have opportunities to work together in fields such as artificial intelligence (AI), telemedicine, climate modelling, precision agriculture, and various industries including organic chemicals, electronics, and food.

Goyal noted that these technological partnerships would be crucial in addressing sustainability challenges, particularly as digital systems and data processing consume more energy.

India's energy infrastructure is uniquely positioned to support such a technological revolution, Goyal explained. The country's interconnected grid-set to expand to a thousand-gigawatt capacity by 2030-will incorporate both traditional and renewable energy sources.

This energy mix will provide unprecedented reliability and sustainability, especially for data centers, making India an attractive destination for global investors, he added.

The Minister also discussed India's robust legal system and its upcoming data privacy framework, which will not only safeguard information but also encourage a seamless exchange of data between trusted entities.

These steps are part of India's broader efforts to strengthen its position as a global hub for technology and innovation.

Goyal identified several sectors ripe for collaboration, including workforce skilling, disaster management, and agriculture. He also highlighted India's growing investments in space technology, animation, gaming, AI, and augmented reality.

The government has also committed substantial public funding to the semiconductor industry, positioning India as a critical player in the global tech ecosystem.

As India continues to make strides in technology and innovation, Goyal's message underscores the country's openness to global partnerships and its readiness to lead the future of digital and sustainable development.

