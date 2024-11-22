Tata Power Partners With ADB For $4.25 Billion Clean Energy Financing

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 22 (KNN) In a landmark move to bolster India's clean transition, Tata Power has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Asian Development (ADB) to finance energy projects worth USD 4.25 billion.

The agreement, unveiled amid the ongoing COP29 climate in Baku, Azerbaijan, aims to expedite India's shift towards sustainable energy solutions.

The MoU outlines key initiatives, including funding for several critical projects such as a 966 MW solar-wind hybrid system, a pumped hydro storage facility, and other innovations supporting energy transition, decarbonisation, and battery storage.

Additionally, the partnership will finance the capital expenditures required to upgrade Tata Power's distribution networks, crucial for enhancing energy delivery and reliability.

Praveer Sinha, CEO and Managing Director of Tata Power, emphasized that this collaboration strengthens the company's commitment to advancing India's renewable energy capacity.

"This agreement reinforces our efforts to modernise India's power infrastructure while ensuring inclusive and sustainable growth," Sinha said.

The initiative aligns with India's ambitious clean energy targets, contributing to the country's energy security and resilience against climate change.

ADB's Director General for Private Sector Operations, Suzanne Gaboury, highlighted the strategic nature of the partnership, noting, "ADB is committed to fostering partnerships that promote sustainability and energy security. Our engagement with Tata Power reflects a shared vision for a low-carbon, inclusive, and climate-resilient future."

The partnership is particularly timely as India accelerates towards its goal of achieving 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030. The projects outlined in the MoU, including large-scale solar-wind hybrids and advanced hydro storage solutions, are crucial to reducing India's reliance on fossil fuels and enhancing its clean energy infrastructure.

Tata Power, one of India's largest integrated power companies with a managed capacity of 14,453 MW, continues to lead the charge in renewable energy development, reinforcing its role in shaping a sustainable energy future for the nation. The company's financial results also reflect its growth, with a 7.44 per cent increase in net profit for Q2 FY25.

(KNN Bureau)