Massrobotics Partners With Chewy To Launch $30,000 Prize Competition Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) MassRobotics partners with Chewy to launch $30,000 prize competition

MassRobotics , in collaboration with Chewy , a pet food and care products retailer, has launched the CHAMP (Chewy Autonomous Mobile Picking) Challenge.

This innovation challenge invites robotics developers and innovators to tackle a pressing issue in warehouse automation: designing a system that efficiently grasps, lifts, and places heavy, awkwardly shaped items in confined warehouse spaces.

The CHAMP Challenge focuses specifically on the challenges of grasping and picking large, bulky items, such as bags, boxes, and pails of dog food and cat litter.

The goal is to improve operational efficiency, support worker safety, and advance the robotics solutions available in modern logistics.

With a prize pool of $30,000 and the chance to collaborate further with Chewy, the CHAMP Challenge encourages participants to push the boundaries of robotic handling solutions.

Challenge details

The CHAMP Challenge addresses the physical demands of handling large, heavy products within confined warehouse environments. Robots are required to:



Grasp and lift various items from standard pallets.

Place items accurately into open cardboard boxes, maximizing space use and ensuring stability. Operate autonomously and collaborate safely with human employees in close quarters.

Tom Ryden, executive director of MassRobotics, says:“We are thrilled to partner with Chewy on the CHAMP Challenge, inviting innovators to address one of the most complex challenges in robotics today.

“By bringing together fresh perspectives and advanced technology, we aim to inspire solutions that will push the boundaries of automation in warehouse logistics.”

Tim Foley, senior director of fulfillment technology at Chewy, says:“At Chewy, innovation isn't just a goal – it's in our DNA.

“We're embarking on a transformative journey to reshape warehouse operations while creating a better experience for our customers and team members alike.”

The CHAMP Challenge is open for applications; an information session takes place on December 4, 2024 where participants can learn more about requirements, application details, and key dates. Applications will close on December 16.

Finalists will have the opportunity to demonstrate their robotic solutions in mid-2025, with the winning team awarded a $30,000 prize and the potential for direct collaboration with Chewy.