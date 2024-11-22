Jumbo Blockchain (JNFTC), A Cutting-Edge Layer-1, Listed On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a global digital asset trading platform, listed Jumbo Blockchain (JNFTC) for all BitMart users on November 20, 2024. The JNFTC/USDT trading pair was officially available for trading at 11:11 (UTC).







What is Jumbo Blockchain (JNFTC)?

Jumbo Blockchain is a Layer 1 blockchain protocol designed to reshape the industry through its innovative Proof of Nexus (PoN) consensus mechanism. With unparalleled transaction speeds and block finality times of less than 300 milliseconds, it offers one of the fastest and most efficient blockchain solutions on the market. The platform ensures low transaction fees, making it a cost-effective option for businesses and individuals.

At its core, Jumbo Blockchain integrates real-world assets (RWA) with digital tokenization, allowing users to monetize intellectual property and gain fractional ownership of tokenized assets. The JNFTC token serves as the native currency of the Jumbo Blockchain, powering smart contracts, transfers, and other ecosystem functions.

JNFTC is more than just a utility token; it represents a share of digitized real-world assets, such as patents owned by Jumbo Blockchain's parent company. This ensures transparency and liquidity while opening new avenues for businesses and investors to interact with blockchain technology. By offering scalable and eco-friendly solutions, Jumbo Blockchain is poised to transform industries and create a sustainable, inclusive digital economy.

Why Jumbo Blockchain (JNFTC)?

JNFTC is the cornerstone of a revolutionary blockchain ecosystem that combines innovation, sustainability, and real-world utility. With its patented Proof of Nexus (PoN) mechanism, Jumbo Blockchain ensures unmatched efficiency and scalability, making it an ideal solution for businesses looking to adopt blockchain technology. The token supports intellectual property tokenization, enabling holders to monetize patents and participate in the ecosystem with transparency and liquidity. By integrating real-world assets (company owned patents in this case) into a blockchain framework, JNFTC bridges the gap between traditional industries and cutting-edge technology.

Jumbo Blockchain's mission is to deliver affordable, scalable, and transformative blockchain solutions that empower individuals and businesses globally. With a vision of creating an accessible and sustainable digital future, the platform is driving innovation and collaboration in blockchain technology. Whether it's enabling fractional ownership or ensuring seamless smart contract execution, JNFTC offers a versatile and future-proof solution for blockchain adoption.

About BitMart

BitMart Exchange is a premier global digital assets trading platform. With millions of users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinGecko , BitMart currently offers 1,400+ trading pairs with one of the lowest trading fees in the industry.

About Jumbo Blockchain (JNFTC)

Token Name: Jumbo Blockchain

Token Symbol: JNFTC

Token Type: Mainnet

Total Supply: 125,000,000 JNFTC

