Dariann Leigh Unveils Haunting, Country-Pop Single 'Love Me Let Me'

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- /KorePR / -- Dariann Leigh captures the candor of a relationship on the brink in her new song, "Love Me Let Me ." Haunted by what it was and reminded of what it is, Leigh sings, "if you love me, let me leave," invoking the powerful notion that sometimes love means letting go.Listen to "Love Me Let Me":"If you love someone enough, you'll let them go. If it's real love, you'll find your way back," states Dariann Leigh. "I had the line 'if you love me, let me leave' in my notes app for months and when I walked into the writing room, I knew these were the people I wanted to write it with.""Love Me Let Me" faces the repercussions of a rocky relationship head on, with lines like "so now you wanna call me, but you never wanted to say sorry." The track explores the difficult journey of realizing that reconciliation may require grand gestures and extreme efforts, such as "40 dozen roses," to restore what was lost.Dariann Leigh releases "Love Me Let Me" on the heels of her bubblegum country track "Just Say It" and Music City anthem "Bury Me On Broadway." "These songs depict this new era of my music – growth in my voice, sound, songwriting and creativity," Leigh continues. "I'm excited to continue to share what I've been pouring my heart into."While "Love Me Let Me Leave" is the final release of 2024, Dariann Leigh isn't slowing down. Rather, she is preparing for an exciting 2025, filled with more fresh tracks and continued artistic growth."Love Me Let Me" is available now on all streaming platforms. "This new era of Dariann Leigh has the whole team excited, especially this new song," states Dawn DeJongh, owner of Burning Ground Entertainment. For more on Dariann Leigh, visit and follow her on social media @dariannleigh.

