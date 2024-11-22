Health Tech Alley Celebrates National Apprenticeship Week In Howard County, Maryland With Data Science Apprenticeship

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Health Tech Alley Apprentices participate in National Apprenticeship Week at Laurel Community Center focused on recruiting 2025 apprentices. From left to right: Manpreet Singh, Prithika Mohanraj, Greg Miller, Esther Olaleye, Meghan Dhond

Pilot apprenticeship program helps high school students enter the IT using certifications and experience based learning.

- Greg Miller, CEO

COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- HealthTech Alley, a health workforce and technology nonprofit based in the Maryland Innovation Center, proudly announces its participation in National Apprenticeship Week by highlighting the achievements of its pioneering data science apprenticeship program. This initiative, designed to bolster the next generation of skilled professionals in data science, has successfully hosted five apprentices to date.

The apprenticeship, launched with support from the Maryland State Department of Education, Howard County Workforce Development, Howard County Public Schools and the Maryland Apprenticeship Connector offers a holistic, four-element training approach.

Participants gain an industry-recognized credential, receive advanced data analytics training, engage in a collaborative research project, and immerse themselves in hands-on work-based learning with organizations including start ups and non-profits.

By equipping apprentices with both theoretical knowledge and practical experience, the program fosters essential skills that meet the ever-evolving needs of the health technology industry.

The program has earned commendations from the Howard County Executive, who recognized HealthTech Alley's dedication and innovation in workforce development. This pilot initiative underscores the organization's commitment to expanding access to healthcare technology and workforce training, creating vital opportunities for students in the community.

"National Apprenticeship Week is a meaningful occasion for us to reflect on the transformative impact apprenticeships can have on students, employers, and our community as a whole," said Greg Miller, CEO of HealthTech Alley.

"We are honored to be recognized for our efforts and remain dedicated to providing accessible, high-quality training that meets the demands of today's healthcare landscape."

For additional information or questions, please contact ....

About HealthTech Alley

HealthTech Alley is a nonprofit organization focused on improving workforce training and access to healthcare through innovative technology programs. Located in the Maryland Innovation Center, HealthTech Alley collaborates with industry and education partners to provide cutting-edge training and career development opportunities.

Meghan Dhond

Health Tech Alley

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.