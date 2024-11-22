BBNS Partners With 'The Gift Of Giving Store' To Empower Families And Foster Joy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Gift of Giving Store

That's the Way The Muffin Crumbles

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BBNS is proud to announce its support for The Gift of Giving Store (giftofgivingstore), a unique initiative bringing joy and empowerment to families affected by domestic abuse. These child-friendly pop-up stores allow children in shelters to“shop” for gifts for their mothers using affirmations instead of money. The innovative approach encourages self-love and positivity, as children pay with affirmations like“I'm proud of myself for...” or“I love this about me...” – transforming a simple act of gifting into a powerful moment of self-recognition.In a heartfelt collaboration, That's the Way The Muffin Crumbles , a dessert company founded by 16-year-old entrepreneur Alexandra Newman, is taking this mission to the next level. Throughout 2024, the company will donate 100% of its profits to support The Gift of Giving Store.Through its signature Muffin Crumble Kits, featuring delicious crumbled muffins paired with homemade whipped creams and fun toppings, the company invites customers to indulge in a sweet treat while making a meaningful difference. Each purchase fuels The Gift of Giving Store's operations, helping to bring joy and empowerment to families during Mother's Day and the holiday season.“We believe every child should have the chance to celebrate their mother while building their own self-worth,” said Newman.“I'm so excited to combine my love for baking with a mission that creates such impactful change.”About The Gift of Giving StoreThe Gift of Giving Store creates transformative experiences for families in domestic abuse shelters. With pop-up stores at local centers, children select gifts for their mothers, paying with personal affirmations of self-love and gratitude. These affirmations are captured on decorative receipts accompanying the gifts, reminding mothers of their children's love and pride.Highlights of the program include heartfelt payments, where children use affirmations of self-love instead of money, fostering confidence and pride; a self-affirmation station, where they recite these affirmations in front of a mirror to promote self-reflection and empowerment; and thoughtful packaging, as children personally wrap their selected gifts, adding a meaningful, personal touch.About That's the Way The Muffin CrumblesBorn out of a kitchen mishap during the pandemic,“That's the Way The Muffin Crumbles” turned a baking fail into a delicious success. Its unique Muffin Crumble Kits have become a hit for their playful approach to dessert and heartfelt origin story. Alexandra Newman, the company's founder, carries forward the lesson she learned from that fateful batch of muffins: when life crumbles, add whipped cream and make the best of it.Learn more about The Gift of Giving Store at giftofgivingstore and support the initiative through Muffin Crumble purchases at muffincrumbles.Media Contact:

