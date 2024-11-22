Security Operation Kills 3 Militants, Injures 2 In N. Pakistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Nov 22 (KUNA) -- At least three "terrorists" were killed while two others were during a security operation in Pakistan's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province bordering Afghanistan, said military on Friday.

According to Pakistan military's wing Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), three terrorists were killed while two others were injured during intelligence-based operations carried out by security forces in KPK's Bannu district.

The operation was carried out on the reported presence of in the area. During the conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged militants' location killing three militants and injuring two others.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the terrorists, who "remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as target killing of innocent civilians".

A sanitization operation was being carried out to eliminate any other militant found in the area. The security forces of Pakistan were "determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country", the military concluded.

President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif commended the security forces for their successful operation.

In their separate statements, they reaffirmed Pakistan's unwavering commitment to the war against terrorism. PM Shehbaz asserted the government would continue to foil the evil designs of enemies of humanity.

The operation comes a day after a gun attack targeting a convoy of passenger vans killed at least 42 people and wounded 30 others in Kurram district of KPK.

Pakistan has witnessed a rise in terror attacks especially in KPK and Balochistan provinces bordering Afghanistan. (end)

