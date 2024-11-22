Van Zant Releases First New Album In Two Decades Via Frontiers Music SRL

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Johnny Van ZantNASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Southern rock icons Van Zant have reunited and released their first new album in nearly two decades. Always Look Up is the duo's first foray into Christian music, while holding firm to their southern rock roots. Available on CD, vinyl and streaming, Always Look Up is available everywhere today from Frontiers Music SRL.The Van Zant musical dynasty built its foundation firmly on family. Donnie Van Zant co-founded .38 Special and brother Johnny Van Zant is the current lead vocalist for Lynyrd Skynyrd after the passing of their brother Ronnie Van Zant, who fronted and co-founded the iconic Rock and Roll Hall of Fame rock band.But throughout their four decades of climbing the southern rock and country charts together and separately, faith has stayed just as important of a factor in the equation, so much so that the guys decided to finally share their inspirational side with the upcoming new album.“This has been on our bucket list for quite some time to do a gospel record,” says Donnie of the sessions that started during the pandemic.“We're both big believers in Jesus Christ, so that's really how it started.”In spite of their enormous successes, much of what makes Van Zant so relatable is the fact they'll be the first to admit their flaws and struggles.“I'll be honest with you, the devil was my best friend at one time,” says Johnny.“I'm not gonna lie about that and there ain't too much that I didn't try over the years, but I always kept hearing our dad speaking the Bible [in my mind]. Our dad should've been a preacher, because boy when he started talking the gospel, you didn't get up and move. Of course as kids, I think we listened to half of it and tried to consume what we could, so that was always in the back of my head. I always believed in Jesus Christ, but I wasn't saved and I felt like I had my personal connection, just like the song 'It's Up To You' that's on this new album. Over the years, that voice of my dad was reminding me to try to be a better person. I made lots of mistakes, lots of things that hopefully I don't get to the pearly gates and they're closed for me. I'm trying to get through them now!”Adds Donnie:“We've tried our very best to just write about truth, about people, about problems and situations and just try to be true to ourselves. We don't write nothing that's B.S. We try to touch people emotionally and spiritually. If we can do that, I think we've done our jobs.”Purchase or Stream Always Look Up:Always Look Up Track Listing:​1. Awesome God​2. Stand Up​3. Warrior​4. There You Are​5. Speak His Name​6. Why God Brought Me Here​7. Praying​8. It's Up to You​9. Holy Moment​10. Leaning on the Cross​11. Jesus ChristAbout Frontiers Music SRL: Originally founded in Naples, Italy in 1996 by Serafino Perugino and his father Fernando as a distribution company, Frontiers has developed into one of the premiere independent rock labels in the world. Synonymous with quality music from across a broad spectrum of rock genres, the label has worked with multiple genre heavyweights and fan favorites. Aside from providing a home for classic artists from the '70s and '80s, the label has also become home to a wealth of young, up and coming talent that, with a savvy and forward thinking A&R and marketing approach, will be developed into the future of rock and metal. With a deep commitment to and passion for THE MUSIC and the artists who create it and massive global distribution, sales, marketing, and publicity channels, Frontiers is the premiere home for established and emerging rock artists.

