Xos, Inc. Powers Crown Linen Service, Inc.’S Energy Initiatives With Battery-Electric Stepvans

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xos, (NASDAQ: XOS), a leader in the electrification of fleets, is excited to announce a purchase order from Crown Linen Service, Inc., a leading provider of linen and uniform rental services. Crown Linen has ordered two fully electric 22' stepvans, reflecting its commitment to sustainability and reducing its environmental impact.

“We are thrilled to partner with XOS, Inc. in our journey towards a greener future,” said Plato Spilios, Co-President of Crown Linen Service, Inc.“Integrating electric into our fleet is a crucial part of our strategy to provide environmentally responsible services to our customers while maintaining the highest standards of efficiency and reliability.”

The Xos SV stepvans, with zero tailpipe emissions, align with Crown Linen's comprehensive energy efficiency and sustainability initiatives. In addition to contributing to cleaner air, these electric vehicles are engineered to deliver long-term total cost of ownership (TCO) savings, making them a smart choice for businesses.

“We're proud to support Crown Linen's sustainability goals,” said Dakota Semler, CEO and Co-Founder of Xos, Inc.“Our electric vehicles not only help reduce carbon tailpipe emissions but also provide cost savings and superior performance. We are confident that Crown Linen will experience the full range of benefits that come with switching to electric.”

Crown Linen Service, Inc. joins a growing list of businesses in the uniform and linen industry transitioning to Xos' electric vehicles. By adopting electric stepvans, they advance their sustainability efforts while benefiting from efficient, reliable, and cost-effective operations.

About Xos, Inc.

Xos is a leading technology company, electric truck manufacturer, and fleet services provider for battery-electric fleets. Xos vehicles and fleet management software are purpose-built for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles that travel on last-mile, back-to-base routes. The company leverages its proprietary technologies to provide commercial fleets with battery-electric vehicles that are easier to maintain and more cost-efficient on a total cost of ownership (TCO) basis than their internal combustion engine counterparts. For more information, visit .

About Crown Linen Service, Inc

Founded in 1914, Crown Linen Service, Inc. has built a reputation for excellence in the linen and uniform rental industry, serving a diverse clientele with top-notch products and services. Family-owned and operated for over 100 years, the company proudly serves the healthcare, dental, industrial, and food and beverage industries, equipping them with the proper uniforms, apparel, linens, and floor care services to keep their teams and facilities safe, professional, and pristine.

Sustainability Initiatives:

Crown Linen Service, Inc. has implemented various sustainability initiatives to reduce its environmental impact:

Water and The Green / Ecofriendly Movement: Identifying opportunities to reduce waste, reuse materials, and recycle what cannot be reduced or reused.

Hanger Recycling Program: Collecting wire hangers, cleaning, and reusing them to prevent waste and reduce new hanger production.

Recycling Decommissioned Uniforms and Linens: Repurposing or donating linens and uniforms that no longer meet quality standards. Medical uniforms and lab coats are given to non-profits like the Red Cross and Doctors Without Borders.

Paper, Plastics, Metal Recycling: Implementing single-stream recycling and training staff to maximize recycling efforts.

Reusables in the Workplace: Transitioning from disposable cups and mugs to reusable ones, with "Mug Walls" installed for easy access and reuse.

Polybag Re-use and Recycling: Using recycled content poly-bags for hygienic delivery of medical garments and reducing their environmental impact.

Energy Efficiency Initiatives:

Green Transportation: Replacing the delivery fleet with "clean" diesel vehicles, upgrading the sales fleet to energy-efficient Toyota Priuses, instituting a route management system, and setting anti-idling policies.

Upgraded Lighting: Installing super-efficient T-5 and LED lighting, motion light sensors, automated timers for office electronics, and end-of-day office shutdown policies.

Solar Panels: Partnering with GE to install solar panels on the roof, providing 1/3 of the plant's electrical capacity.

Heat Reclamation System: Using wastewater heat for incoming water to reduce gas and energy costs and environmental pollution.

For more information about Crown Linen Service, Inc. and its sustainability initiatives, please visit .

