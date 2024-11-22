AISECT Learn Introduces Skill Competency Certificate Courses Aimed At Empowering 16 Lakh Youth By 2029

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) AISECT Group, with over 28,000 Skill Development Centers and six universities across India, is transforming education and skill development nationwide. Through its phygital E-Learning AISECT Learn offers over 60 'Skill Competency Certificate Courses' across 150 job roles in 20 sectors, aligning with the National Skills Qualifications Framework's (NSQF) standards to improve employability and drive economic growth in rural areas.



With an extensive background in implementing central projects such as PMKVY, DDU-GKY, vocational education in schools, and the DAY-NULM skill training, AISECT has also partnered with 26 Sector Skill Councils (SSCs) established by NSDC and industry bodies to develop skill standards and accreditation systems. This commitment is reflected in the long-term goal to reach sixteen lakh learners by 2029, positioning AISECT as a leader in providing sustainable, skill-based employment opportunities and fostering empowerment in rural India.



The Skill Competency Certificate Courses offered by AISECT Learn deliver flexible, industry-recognized, and competency-driven training. Designed to make skill development accessible to a diverse range of learners, these courses empower individuals to upskill in critical areas that are vital to India\'s growing workforce. Key courses include IT/Ites, Agriculture, BFSI, Retail, Interior and Fashion Technology, Electronics and Hardware, among others.



The courses are specifically targeted at students, job seekers, working professionals, and other key stakeholders such as government officials, industry leaders, and educational institutions looking to partner in skill development. With its focus on practical, job role-specific training aligned to National Occupational Standards, this initiative brings structured learning to underserved communities, aiming to make a measurable impact on employability across sectors.



This initiative is also aimed at addressing the skill gaps in rural areas by offering accessible, flexible training solutions. With the support of 26 Sector Skill Councils and extensive collaboration with industry leaders, AISECT Learn is creating a scalable model for skill development that fosters sustainable employment in critical sectors. By focusing on competency-based learning, the courses provide learners with the practical skills and certifications needed to thrive in the workforce, ensuring that rural youth are equipped to meet the demands of today's evolving job market.



Speaking about the launch of the new courses, Dr. Siddharth Chaturvedi, Director at AISECT Group, said, \"Introducing job-role-based skill competency certificate courses are crucial for empowering rural youth. These initiatives enhance employability, ensuring that young people are equipped with skills for today's competitive job market. We envision that our collaboration with NSDC will address these skill gaps effectively.”



About AISECT Learn



Launched on World Youth Skills & Education Day 2022, AISECT Learn is a comprehensive phygital E-learning platform offering over 1,000 courses across fields like Data Science, Digital Marketing, Cyber Security, and Healthcare. With 5+ lakh users, 300+ subject matter experts, and 150+ institutional tie-ups, it provides flexible, NEP-aligned modules, soft skills training, and placement support to equip learners with industry-ready skills.

