DICK's Sporting Goods Spreads Holiday Cheer Across Texas With Simone Biles, Dak Prescott, Chris Paul And Quinn Ewers

The stars will battle it out for the best holiday decorations for a good cause: $100K in youth sports grants

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Today, DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS ) launched a Texas-sized holiday celebration with a new campaign featuring sports icons

Simone Biles ,

Dak Prescott ,

Chris Paul

and

Quinn Ewers .

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here:





DICK'S House of Sport Texas Holiday Decor Showdown

Continue Reading

In the new campaign, produced in partnership with Bolded, OBB Media's recently announced branded content division, these iconic athletes engage in a friendly competition that calls on their decorating skills, not their athletic skills, as they deck out DICK'S Sporting Goods stores in the Texas city they call home and try to earn the title of

DICK'S Holiday Decorating Officer.

From lights and wreaths to over-the-top displays, the athletes showcase the unique style of their city and their connection to it - gold accents in Houston to celebrate Simone's medals, a gingerbread football locker room in Dallas for Dak the QB, 12-foot basketball tree for Chris in San Antonio and officially licensed Texas accents for Quinn, who received a little help from Matthew McConaughey, in Austin.

As part of this campaign, DICK'S Sporting Goods and The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation are continuing their commitment to communities through the

Sports Matter program . Each athlete will receive a $100,000 Sports Matter grant to award to a local youth sports organization, or organizations, of their choosing, inspiring and supporting the next generation of athletes.

"We've had a blast getting ready for the holidays with Texas' most inspiring and entertaining sports icons," said Kari DeGori, VP Local Marketing and Marketing Capabilities at DICK'S Sporting Goods. "These in-store displays are interactive, fun, a great place for photos, and each has its own tie of sport into the holiday – whether it's a gingerbread locker room, a chimney basketball game, or a vintage farm basketball hoop. We hope that these displays add some extra joy for our customers while they shop for everyone on their list. And we're thrilled to be able to partner with our Foundation's Sports Matter program to extend the holiday cheer to deserving local sports organizations."

"I love competing,

so taking part in this Texas holiday contest with some of the best athletes across

sports was a lot of fun," said Chris Paul. "We are all trying to win and become DICK'S Holiday Decorating Officer, but no matter

what,

we all win as we have the opportunity to give back to youth sports. Thank you

to DICK'S

for awarding a $100,000 Sports Matter grant to the Chris Paul Family Foundation."

Texas residents can experience the campaign in-person at the below DICK'S Sporting Goods locations where the décor will be on display through the end of the year:



Dallas:

2845 W University Dr., Denton TX 76201

Houston:

18650 Gulf Freeway, Friendswood TX 77546

San Antonio:

321 Northwest Loop 410, Suite 112, San Antonio TX 78216 Austin:

5001 183A Toll Road, Suite N100, Cedar Park TX 78613

The featured campaign content showcases each athlete as they compete to build the best in-store décor and includes traditional :60s and :30s broadcast commercials, along with 3–4-minute short episodes chronicling each city and athlete's design. To view the content and get in the holiday spirit from anywhere, explore the campaign

HERE .

This campaign will run across DICKS, YouTube, streaming and social media as well as broadcast on local TV, radio and other audio platforms in Dallas, Houston, San Antonio and Austin.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS ) creates confidence and excitement by inspiring, supporting and personally equipping all athletes to achieve their dreams. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, the leading omnichannel retailer serves athletes and outdoor enthusiasts in more than 850 DICK'S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Public Lands, Going Going Gone! and Warehouse Sale stores, online, and through the DICK'S mobile app. DICK'S also owns and operates DICK'S House of Sport and Golf Galaxy Performance Center, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile platform for live streaming, scheduling, communications and scorekeeping.

Driven by its belief that sports have the power to change lives, DICK'S has been a longtime champion for youth sports and, together with its Foundation, has donated millions of dollars to support under-resourced teams and athletes through the Sports Matter program and other community-based initiatives. Additional information about DICK'S business, corporate giving, sustainability efforts and employment opportunities can be found on

dicks ,

href="" rel="nofollow" dick ,

sportsmatter

dickssportinggoods

and on

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

and

X .

Media Contact

DICK'S Sporting Goods –

[email protected]

Category: Company

SOURCE DICK'S Sporting Goods

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED