Global Biotechnology Reagents & Kits Market Size To Reach USD 1441.03 Billion By 2032 With A CAGR Of 11.04% - Research By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Biotechnology Reagents & Kits Growth is Driven by Advancements in Molecular Biology, Personalized Medicine, and Automation; North America and Asia-Pacific Lead Regional Expansion. Austin, United States, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --“According to SNS Insider, The Global Biotechnology Reagents & Kits Market , valued at USD 563.19 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a robust CAGR of 11.04% during 2024–2032, reaching an impressive USD 1441.03 billion by the end of the forecast period.” Market Overview The Biotechnology Reagents & Kits Market is witnessing rapid growth, driven by increasing demand across diagnostic laboratories, research institutions, and pharmaceutical companies. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, including cancer and genetic disorders, has amplified the need for advanced diagnostic tools, thereby fueling demand for reagents and kits. Furthermore, advancements in molecular biology, genomics, and proteomics research have created a favorable environment for the expansion of this market. Supply dynamics have also been pivotal, with major industry players investing heavily in the development of innovative, high-performance reagents and kits tailored to specific research and clinical applications. Moreover, the ongoing transition toward precision medicine and personalized diagnostics has accelerated the adoption of biotechnology kits, which provide standardized, efficient, and comprehensive solutions. With increasing research collaborations and government funding for life sciences research, the Biotechnology Reagents & Kits Market is poised for sustained growth over the next decade.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (PCR reagents and kits, DNA/RNA extraction kits, Antibodies and protein assays, Next-generation sequencing (NGS) kits, qPCR reagents)

Merck KGaA (PCR reagents and enzymes, Cell culture reagents, Antibodies and reagents for proteomics, Genomic DNA and RNA extraction kits)

Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter) (Flow cytometry reagents, Immunoassay kits, PCR reagents, Hematology and clinical chemistry reagents)

Agilent Technologies (PCR reagents, NGS libraries and reagents, Gene expression analysis kits, Proteomics reagents)

Roche Diagnostics (PCR and qPCR reagents, NGS reagents, Diagnostic reagents for cancer and infectious diseases, Antibodies for diagnostic use)

Abbott Laboratories (Molecular diagnostic reagents, Immunoassays for diagnostics, HIV, Hepatitis, and Covid-19 diagnostic kits, Blood testing reagents)

Illumina (NGS reagents and kits, DNA/RNA extraction kits, Genomic sequencing kits, Gene expression analysis reagents)

PerkinElmer (PCR reagents, Protein assays and reagents, Genetic testing kits, Cell biology reagents)

GE Healthcare (Protein and antibody reagents, PCR and NGS reagents, Cell culture media and reagents, Diagnostic kits)

Promega Corporation (PCR reagents and kits, Genomic DNA extraction kits, Cell-based assay reagents, Protein analysis kits)

QIAGEN (DNA/RNA extraction kits, PCR reagents, NGS reagents, Gene expression profiling kits)

New England Biolabs (PCR and qPCR reagents, DNA modification reagents, Restriction enzymes, Cloning reagents)

Bio-Rad Laboratories (PCR reagents, Protein expression and purification kits, Gene expression analysis kits, Antibody reagents)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (PCR reagents and kits, Diagnostic kits for oncology and infectious diseases, Antibodies and assays for diagnostic use)

Takara Bio, Inc. (PCR reagents, Next-generation sequencing kits, Gene editing tools (e.g., CRISPR-Cas9 reagents), DNA/RNA extraction kits)

LGC Ltd. (Genomic analysis reagents, DNA/RNA extraction kits, PCR reagents, Protein assays) Toyobo Co. Ltd. (PCR reagents, DNA/RNA extraction kits, Next-generation sequencing kits, Protein expression reagents)

Segment Analysis

By Product Type

Reagents held the largest market share in 2023, driven by their essential role in diverse applications such as molecular biology, proteomics, and genomics. The adoption of reagents for diagnostic tests, including cancer and genetic disorder diagnostics, continues to be a significant growth driver. Their critical use in fundamental research and applied sciences positions reagents as an indispensable component of the biotechnology landscape.

Kits are emerging as the fastest-growing product segment due to their convenience and reliability. The integration of kits into diagnostic and research workflows offers a complete solution, reducing complexity and ensuring accuracy. Applications in molecular diagnostics and personalized medicine have further boosted their demand, particularly in diagnostic labs and research institutions.

By Technology

PCR remained a cornerstone technology in the biotechnology sector. Widely used for DNA amplification, PCR has seen significant application in infectious disease detection, genetic testing, and cancer diagnostics. Its unmatched accuracy and rapid results make PCR a preferred choice in both clinical and research environments.

Flow cytometry is witnessing rapid adoption due to its expanding applications in immunology, oncology, and cell biology. Its ability to provide multi-parameter analysis of cells is particularly valuable in areas like cancer immunotherapy and stem cell research. Ongoing advancements in flow cytometry technology are further enhancing its appeal for detailed and precise biological analysis.

Biotechnology Reagents & Kits Market Key Segments:

By Product Type



Reagents Kits

By Technology



Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Cell Culture

In-vitro Diagnostics (IVD)

Chromatography

Electrophoresis Flow Cytometry

By Application



Genomics

Proteomics

Cell Biology

Molecular Biology

Diagnostics

Drug Discovery Forensics

Regional Analysis

North America led the Biotechnology Reagents & Kits Market, attributed to its strong infrastructure for life sciences research and healthcare. The region boasts substantial government funding and the presence of leading companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific and Bio-Rad Laboratories, which drive innovation in reagents and kits. Applications in oncology diagnostics and molecular biology research are particularly prominent in the region, further solidifying its dominance.

Asia-Pacific is experiencing remarkable growth, driven by increasing investments in biotechnology and rising demand for advanced diagnostic tools. Countries like China and India are investing heavily in life sciences research, with local companies such as LGC Ltd. expanding their product offerings. The growing adoption of molecular diagnostics in tackling infectious diseases and genetic disorders is a major driver of market expansion in this region.

Recent Developments



In November 2024, Duoning Biotech announced a collaboration with Branca Bunús to develop and promote next-generation transfection reagents. This partnership is expected to enhance the efficiency and reliability of transfection processes across research and clinical applications. In November 2024, PHAXIAM launched its IVD Phagogram test, a breakthrough in phage susceptibility tracking. This innovative test was unveiled during the inaugural "Phagogram Day" event, marking a significant advancement in infectious disease diagnostics.

The Biotechnology Reagents & Kits Market is poised for significant growth, driven by advancements in molecular diagnostics, personalized medicine, and the rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases. The increasing reliance on technologies such as PCR, NGS, and flow cytometry in clinical and research applications underscores the growing demand for high-quality reagents and kits. Additionally, the shift towards automation and standardized solutions in diagnostics and research labs enhances the market's potential. Regional markets, particularly in North America and Asia-Pacific, continue to lead in innovation and adoption, supported by strong investments in healthcare infrastructure and biotechnology R&D. With leading players launching innovative products and forming strategic collaborations, the market is set to expand further, catering to evolving industry needs. As the healthcare and research sectors grow, the biotechnology reagents and kits market is well-positioned for sustainable development in the coming years.





